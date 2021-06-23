Blondies employee spreads cream cheese and kindness

Jennie McLaughlin has been serving up smiles and baked goods at Blondies Bagels & Cafe for almost four years. When Blondies reopened after a brief pandemic shutdown, Jennie started getting a lot of orders from Daniel Island resident Gabrielle Barnett. The order was always the same: three dozen poppy seed bagels and a request for non-contact pickup because of COVID-19.

“We all wondered what she was doing with so many poppy bagels, was she reselling them? Did she just have a large family? Or maybe she was working on a crazy art project,” McLaughlin pondered.

McLaughlin discovered Barnett’s son, Brody, had been diagnosed with a pediatric autoimmune disorder that can affect eating habits. One of the few things Brody wanted to eat were poppy seed bagels from Blondies.

The young boy’s story deeply touched McLaughlin and she had to do something to brighten Brody’s day. "It made me smile to think of a little boy who just loved poppy bagels, but it also made me sad that he was limited in where he could go and what he could do because of the pandemic. I couldn’t stop thinking about him and all the other kids who were trying to adjust to a new normal. Kids who would normally be out playing, meeting new friends, doing all the normal kid stuff. I wanted to do something special for him. So I went home and made a little drawing for ‘the poppy bagel boy’ and I left it in his bag.”

Every new order came with a drawing or included the latest adventure of the “poppy bagel boy.” The staff got involved and started giving McLaughlin ideas. Anne and Jon Turner, the owners of Blondies, donated a couple of hats to Brody and his sister, coincidently named Poppy.

McLaughlin even found stuffed bagel toys online and put them inside the bagel bags.

Brody had to spend most of his time at home throughout the pandemic, so the stories and drawings boosted spirits.

“I loved the stories Jennie would write on my bagel bags. It made me smile,” he said.

“It made my heart feel so full, and knowing how happy it made him, I had to keep it going,” McLaughlin said.

Gabrielle Barnett was brought to tears for the kindness McLaughlin had shown to complete strangers.

“When we started receiving Jennie's personalized poppy bagel boy story, notes, and pieces of artwork, we were so incredibly touched by the gesture. We just couldn’t believe how kind and thoughtful this woman that we had never met could be to our son,” Barnett said. “She brought so much brightness to our boy during some tough days. A boy whom she had never even met, but from the kindness of her heart, she wanted to reach out and help in her own unique and amazing way.”

Last week after a year of communicating via bagel bags, Gabrielle and Brody Barnett finally met McLaughlin in person.

“Jennie’s exactly what I expected — so kind and sweet — only someone like that would do this,” exclaimed Barnett.

Thankfully Brody is doing much better, but his love for poppy seed bagels and bagel boy stories continues. His mom hopes the stories and drawings can be turned into a children’s book one day for everyone to enjoy.