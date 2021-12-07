Blood donors needed urgently!

While donors across the Lowcountry have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood remains crucial. Both the American Red Cross and The Blood Connection are making urgent pleas for donations.

The Blood Connection (TBC) says that it has an emergency need for blood donations in the Lowcountry, noting that as tourists flock to the area's cities and beaches this summer, the likelihood of someone needing blood products increases. TBC notes it must have a stable blood supply to provide lifesaving blood products to local hospitals in the Lowcountry. Right now, the blood supply is critically low, putting a strain on those hospitals. You can make an appointment here.

Similarly, the American Red Cross says it continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets– are urged to make an appointment to give now.

GIFT CARDS

In order to encourage donations and to thank donors, both the Red Cross and the Blood connection are offering gift cards to donors.

To thank donors who help refuel the Red Cross blood supply this month, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel . Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.

Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org , calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Schedule an appointment with The Blood Connection, by visiting https://thebloodconnection.org, calling 864-751-1168

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Nearby Blood Donation Opportunities

Red Cross upcoming blood donation opportunities in the immediate Daniel Island area for July include:

July 27: Rotary Club of Daniel Island, 299 Seven Farms Drive, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The Blood Connection upcoming blood donation opportunities in the immediate Daniel Island/Cainhoy for July include:

July 23: Indigo Reef Brewing, 2079 Wambaw Creek, 4-8 p.m.