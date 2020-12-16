In bloom: Keep your holiday plants healthy

In addition to purchasing your Christmas tree, there are other recognizable plants that add to the festive spirit of the season. Poinsettias, Thanksgiving/Christmas cacti, amaryllis and cyclamen make wonderful gifts and enhance any home’s holiday décor.

Whether purchased or received, there are some important requirements to consider in order to keep your plants healthy throughout the holiday season.

Poinsettia

The poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima), undoubtedly the most recognized holiday flower, was first introduced to the United States from Mexico by fellow South Carolinian Joel R. Poinsett in 1828.

Interestingly, its flowers are actually tight yellow clusters lacking petals which are surrounded by colorful bracts, a type of modified leaf. While poinsettias with red bracts are most commonly sold in stores, other attractive cultivars including pink, white and speckled

can be purchased.

Poinsettias can be kept in the house throughout the holiday season by placing them in a spot with at least 6 hours of bright, indirect light. Poinsettias need moist soil and should be watered only when the soil feels dry to the touch. Be sure not to let your poinsettia sit in standing water. Over-watered plants will droop and lose their leaves.

Ideally, temperatures should not exceed 70 degrees during the day or below 50 degrees at night.

Thanksgiving/Christmas cacti

Thanksgiving (Schlumbergera truncate) and Christmas (Schlumbergera x buckleyi) cacti are always a favorite holiday plant with their bright, showy flowers in an assortment of colors including fuchsia, red, pink, white, yellow and orange.

They can be distinguished by their time of blooming and by the shape of the margins along their stem segments (called phylloclades).

Thanksgiving cacti, which are typically sold during the holiday season, begin blooming in November and have serrated edges along their stem segments. Conversely, Christmas cacti do not bloom until December and have slightly rounded edges along their stem segments. Both cacti will continue to bloom for up to two months.

They should be placed in bright, indirect light and watered when dry to touch. When nighttime temperatures are above 50 degrees, they can be placed outdoors in a partly shaded spot. These cacti make great patio and screened porch plants.

Amaryllis

Just in time for the holidays, amaryllis (Hippeastrum species) and its hybrids deliver trumpet-shaped flowers in a wide range of colors including red, white, pink, orange, salmon or bicolored. They typically have two to six flowers per stalk.

These sun-loving plants grow best indoors in a warm, sunny place that receives at least 4 hours of direct sunlight each day. Amaryllis prefer temperatures between 70-75 degrees until the roots form and the leaves and flower stalks begin to grow. Once the plant flowers, cooler temperatures (65 degrees) and indirect sunlight will prolong the life of the flower.

Water only when the soil feels dry to the touch. As the plant begins to grow, you should fertilize twice a month using a soluble fertilizer recommended for potted plants at full strength.

Cyclamen

Florist’s cyclamen (Cyclamen persicum) has heart-shaped leaves and blooms during the winter months in a variety of colors including red, white, pink, rose and purple.

Ideal conditions for this plant are cool daytime temperatures between 60-65 degrees, bright indirect light and a nighttime temperature of 50 degrees. If your house is too warm, the plant will begin to yellow and the flowers will fade rapidly, so the perfect spot might be on your porch, balcony, or deck.

Water only when the soil is dry to the touch and soak the soil thoroughly. Always water around the edge of the pot or from below the leaves so that water doesn’t touch the stem or leaves which can cause them to rot.

Most cyclamen will bloom for up to four weeks. You can encourage more flowers by deadheading spent flowers. Grab the spent flower stem securely and pull off completely from the crown of the plant.

For garden enthusiasts who want to know how to maintain these plants even after the holiday season, you can learn more at the Clemson Cooperative Extension Home & Garden Information Center at hgic.clemson.edu/.

Cheryl Boyle and Barbara Van Notric are Tri-County Master Gardeners with Clemson Extension and Daniel Island Garden Club members.