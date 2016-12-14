Boat Landing Renovation

A project to improve the Beresford Creek Boat Landing on Daniel Island is now underway. This is a special initiative to renovate the current boat landing as well as an erosion control project for Bellinger Island.

There will be no access to the Beresford Creek Boat Landing or Bellinger Island until completion of the project. All current Daniel Island Community Association boat landing members will have access to the Ralston Creek Boat Landing located off of Creek Landing Street in Daniel Island Park during the renovations. Members will be able to use their current boat landing fob to access the Ralston Creek Boat Landing. All kayak and stand-up paddle board rentals are temporarily on hold while work on the site is completed.

If you have any questions, contact the Daniel Island Property Owners Association office at 843-971-9200.