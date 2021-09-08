Books for Beer! Friends of the Library Pint Night at Holy City Brewing

Love books? Love beer? Love books and beer? Beat the heat by coming inside or sitting on the patio while quenching your thirst with a brew or two! For every Pilsner pint sold at Holy City Brewing on Thursday, August 12 from 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., $1 will be donated back to the Charleston Friends of the Library (CFOL). Come mix and mingle with us, drink some beer and learn more about our services and how we support your local library.

Want to give more to CFOL? They are in need of Urban Fiction (authors such as Zane, Sistah Soljua, K'Wan, Carl Web, etc.) to help support Charleston County Public Library’s (CCPL) Books on Buses! Books on Buses features “book boxes'' at two North Charleston CARTA stops. These boxes contain free books for all ages from CCPL’s Community Collection, which uses donations and discarded materials to encourage literacy outside of library walls. This program is funded in part by CFOL. Please bring your book donations with you on this pint night as we will be collecting them.

• Date: Thursday, August 12, 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

• Location: Holy CIty Brewing, 1021 Aragon Avenue, North Charleston

“This is a great opportunity to support CFOL while enjoying your evening! Stop by our table to learn more about us,” said Nulani Bennett, Operations Manager.

Follow us on Social Media for updates at @chslibfriends and or directly support us by being a member, making a donation or signing up to volunteer on our website charlestonlibraryfriends.org. Becoming a Friend of the Library is a great way to show your support for the CCPL, help fund library programs, and encourage reading in our community.