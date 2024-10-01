The Boomerang Effect: Young adults living with their parents is on the rise

Gone are the days when living at home in your 20s was seen as an embarrassing sign of arrested development.

Across the U.S., a compelling trend has emerged: Younger adults are increasingly saying goodbye to their landlords and hello to mom and dad.

The Data and Reasons Behind the Trend:

According to a 2023 survey from a Harris Poll for Bloomberg, roughly 45% of individuals ages 18 to 29 have chosen to live with their families – a figure that hasn’t been seen since the 1940s. The survey showed that over 60% of Gen Zers and millennials have moved back home in the past two years, primarily due to financial challenges and the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a 2020 analysis by the Pew Research Center, data revealed that 52% of young adults were residing with one or both of their parents, just a few months after the COVID-19 outbreak. The analysis indicated the total number of young adults living with their parents surged to 26.6 million, indicating a notable rise of 2.6 million since February 2020.

The pandemic isn’t the only cause. The economic landscape – marked by high housing costs, overwhelming student debt, and skyrocketing inflation – has increasingly weighed on young adults in recent years, exactly at the time when they are expected to move out.

Financial Challenges:

A critical factor driving young adults back to their childhood bedrooms is the fact that living alone or with a roommate is unattainable for some. With national rent soaring more than 18% since 2020 and peaking at a staggering median of $2,054 per month in August 2022 (Rent.com), the financial strain on young adults looking for a one-bedroom is undeniable, let alone for those trying to start a family.

While all cities around the U.S have seen fast-rising rents, “Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Charleston than most large cities,” said Apartment List’s October 2023 Charleston report. According to Apartment List’s January 2024 report, the overall median rent in Charleston stands at $1,614. However, if you’re a 20-something in Berkeley County googling “apartments near me,” you’ll find Daniel Island one bedrooms starting at prices in the low $2,000s.

It’s the prime reason why 30% of young adults are staying with family members. According to the Bloomberg survey, other factors contributing to this trend include paying down debt (19%), recovering financially from emergency costs (16%), and losing a job (10%).

The aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic has also significantly contributed to this trend. In July 2020, 52% of young adults resided with their parents, up from 47% in February of the same year. The job market, impacted by the pandemic, played a crucial role, with 16- to 24-year-olds being more likely to lose jobs or take pay cuts.

While moving into your own home has typically been a milestone of adulthood, 87% of Bloomberg survey respondents believe people shouldn’t be judged for living at home. People in their 20s are embracing their choice, with 40% reporting they are happy to stay home and 33% saying they feel smart for making the choice to live with family.

The online poll, conducted in August 2023, includes responses from over 4,000 U.S. adults, including 329 people ages 18 to 29.

Changing Attitudes and Perceptions:

Young adults across Europe are even more inclined than their counterparts in the U.S. to dwell in their parents’ homes, according to data from Eurostat, the statistical office for the European Union.

In 24 of the 29 European countries studied, it was observed that more than one-third of adults aged 18 to 34 were residing in their parents’ homes in 2021. In some countries, such as Italy, Greece, Spain and Croatia, the percentage of 18- to 34-year-olds living at home topped 70%.

In the U.S., attitudes toward young adults living with their families are undergoing a transformation, varying from accepting to shameful. Research from the Pew Research Center shows that Americans are more likely to see young adults living with parents as a bad thing for society.

“We talk in psychology about emerging adulthood as a new stage in life,” Carol Sigelman, a developmental psychologist at George Washington University (GWU), told The Hill in a 2022 interview. “It’s this sort of in-between land.”

Young adults living at home can maximize the benefits of living at home, such as saving up to move out and paying off debts. Then there are the perks to living with parents, like getting “free” meals, cable and WiFi, depending on the living arrangement. Not every family is the same.

But living with parents in your 20s also comes with challenges. Not only can it create a financial strain on families, with parents supporting “adult children,” but experts say it can inhibit independence. Jerrold Shapiro, a professor of counseling psychology at Santa Clara University, says too much togetherness can lead to feelings of suffocation and resentment.

“Multigenerational households can be very productive and useful,” Shapiro told The Hill in a 2022 interview. “But there are some issues. The biggest one is, as soon as kids get back with their parents, no matter how old they are, they regress. And the parents regress. They do it in tandem.”

Young adults may stay in school longer, marry later, or wait longer to buy their first home. Shapiro adds the financial burden of housing an “adult child” can hold parents back from saving up for retirement.

What Parents Think:

Researchers aren’t the only ones noticing the halt in growth.

Anne Brooks, a Daniel Island resident without children, thinks young adults living at home “prevents kids from spreading their wings and learning to become independent. It stunts their growth and will cost them dearly in the future. Let them fly.”

Daniel Island mom Nicola Crane recently let her kids, ages 27 and 29, move back home with her and her husband. “I don’t think it’s a good thing for the parents, but the kids can’t afford to live alone.”

Acknowledging that one family’s beliefs will differ from another, Shapiro believes most young adults living with their parents should at least pay rent.

“Ideally, parents should work out an arrangement with ‘boomerang children’ before they move back, laying out what funds or chores the child will contribute and what boundaries the parents will honor,” Shapiro said in The Hill article. “It’s like a prenup.”

This idea of a regular “board” payment isn’t uncommon, and it isn’t unreasonable either. Oak Bluff resident Sharon Lancaster houses her two daughters, ages 21 and 24, and charges them rent each month. (This journalist is one of Lancaster’s daughters – see column on page 6 for her experience).

“I do it to teach them responsibility and prepare them for the real world,” Lancaster said. “By contributing financially, they learn how to budget and understand the costs associated with independent living. Plus, I save the money they give me each month and set it aside for when they do move out!”

But it’s not all about the money. Parents are discovering the mutual benefits of a living arrangement with increased collaboration around the house.

Cindy Williams, a Daniel Island resident and mother, shares her home with her 21-year-old daughter and affirms that living together has been helpful for the both of them.

“She’s great! We share chores and she’s there with the dogs when I travel a lot. We get along really well and for right now, it’s great!”

Additionally, living with parents can strengthen family bonds and create opportunities for quality time together. According to Lancaster, having your young adult children at home can be fun.

“I like having my 20-somethings living with me still!” the mother of three said. “They make the home more fun with their stories and laughter, and it’s fun coming home to more people in the house. I also get more help with groceries and chores, more drivers to help pick things up, and my oldest helps my youngest with his homework.”

The 20-Something Perspective:

Whether it’s about saving money, spending time with family over home-cooked meals, or simply having time to find a job, young adults are still succeeding in their 20s while embracing the home environment.

Williams says her daughter has been able to save up for a down payment on a house, almost paid off her car, and recently bought a four-wheeler she’s wanted since she was 16.

Don’t just take her word for it. Take it from other local 20-somethings who share their appreciation for staying home.

“I lived with my parents until I was 24,” Andria Dixon said, a Peninsula resident. “During that time, I was able to get through college, grad school, and a year at my first ‘real’ job. I had a great relationship with my parents and I’m grateful I had that extended time with them.”

Bryan Marte, a Daniel Island resident in his 20s, shared his positive experience living at home.

“I left my family home when I was 22. Living with my parents was great and I have no issue doing it again. There’s comfort in knowing your parent is near and your child is near. I’m always thinking of quitting my job and moving back in with my mom!” he laughed.

The nest isn’t getting empty, but it’s evolving into a dynamic space where generations intertwine, sharing not only physical living quarters but also experiences, responsibilities, and the invaluable currency of familial support.

Acknowledging that parents will always see their children as family and not as a paying lodger, GWU psychologist Sigelman told The Hill that parents will continue to help their children any way they can, no matter the state of the world or how high rent becomes.

All parents can ask in return, she says, is to “see the adult child is trying to make some kind of progress. They’re in school, working on a degree. They’re looking for jobs. They’re making a plan for leaving.”