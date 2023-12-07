The boomers are coming!

Do you hear that rumble in the distance? It’s the baby boomers coming!

From now until 2030, there will be 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 every single day. Every day!

Typically, turning 65 for previous generations meant fading out over their golden years, but boomers are redefining aging. And, is it any surprise? They’ve been calling the shots since Woodstock.

With turning 65, they are also eligible for Medicare benefits. This means they are inundated with mail, commercials and even annoying phone calls. It’s like it’s purposely confusing. And, well, it is!

To help explain Medicare benefits, here’s a simple breakdown:

● You can enroll up to three months prior to your 65th birthday. If you sign up before your birthday, your coverage will start the first day of your birthday month.

● You can wait up to three months after your birthday to sign up without any medical questions. However, if you sign up three months before your birthday, you will save yourself from dealing with administrative headaches.

And, now, here are the four coverages you’ll need to sign up for:

Part A

● Benefits offered by the government.

● Hospital benefits.

● While, yes, you have been paying for it your whole life, the premium is our favorite four letter word, F-R-E-E!

Part B

● Benefits offered by the government.

● Doctor benefits.

● Your premium is based on your income from your Adjusted Gross Income from 2 years prior to the current benefit year.

● The base premium for Part B in 2023 is $164.90/month.

● If you are a high income earner, you may pay more. Check out the chart on medicare.gov.

Supplement

● Private market

● Since Part A & Part B pay for 80% of your hospital & doctor expenses, the supplement will pay the remaining 20%.

● Supplements provide an open access network of providers, meaning you would have a vast choice of doctors and hospitals. You would also be able to receive care across state lines.

● Note: Instead of a supplement, you could purchase a Medicare Advantage plan. While the premiums are lower, you would pay more for hospitalizations and likely incur network issues. So, if you do choose this type of plan, be very careful to look for any loopholes.

Drug Card

● Private market

● If you purchase a supplement, you will also need to buy a drug card.

● To find out the best card for you, you will want to plug in your specific prescriptions (amount you take and how frequently you take them) into the drug finder on medicare.gov.

● Then, the best card for you will pop up at the top of the list

● You’ll see the premiums listed as well as your drug costs

So, boomers, we know you’re not getting older, you’re getting better. Don’t think about all of this too much and go enjoy your next chapter!

Reese McFaddin Gately is founder of Workplace Benefits. The company helps individuals and corporations determine the best and most cost-effective health, life, dental, disability and Medicare plans available.