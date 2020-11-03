Boots Gifford is new editor of The Daniel Island News

It is with great pleasure that I announce that Boots Gifford has been named editor of The Daniel Island News. This is Boots’ second week at the paper and her first taking over the paper’s news gathering functions. As editor, Boots will organize, manage, and determine the content of the paper on a weekly basis.

Boots will work closely with copy editor Pamela Brownstein, who joined the paper in her new role in October 2019, after serving as a freelance graphic artist and writer for the paper for over a year.

Boots is a Daniel Island resident with a strong news background. Boots cut her teeth in journalism as a sports writer in Montana, covering college and high school sports, before progressing to editorial positions at several different publications in Montana and Colorado.

She moved to Daniel Island in 2017 and took a position as editor in chief of the National Golf Course Owners Association magazine, Golf Business. She also served as the director of education for the association. The move put Boots closer to her son Dane, who works at Made 2 Move on Daniel Island, and his wife, Stephanie.

Prior to working at the golf association, Boots garnered 20+ years of experience as editor of the Denver Business Journal, Estes Park Trail-Gazette, and Havre Daily News. She is a graduate of Montana State University-Northern.

Pamela stepped into the copy editor position, and continues to write news stories, cover local events, and assist with graphic design.

With a journalism degree from Penn State University, Pamela has more than 15 years experience working as a copy editor and graphic designer for several newspapers in South Carolina, including The Beaufort Gazette, The Island Packet, and The Electric City News. She was editor of The Island News in Beaufort, South Carolina, for five years, and has earned numerous South Carolina Press Association awards.

Pamela and her husband, Daniel, have two kids — Wolfe, 8, and Selah, 6 — and she said the family is always busy with sports, school, friends, concerts, and taking advantage of all the awesomeness the Lowcountry has to offer.

As publisher, I will continue to consult with Boots and Pamela on a regular basis on the editorial side but will refocus most of my energy on the business of running a publishing company in an ever-changing marketplace.

These are very exciting times for us! We hope to expand our news and community coverage with more writers, new columns, regular features, expanded social media and web content, investigative reporting, and interactive community reporting.

From the publishing side, we are already building upon our community events with the return of the Health & Fitness Expo set for Oct. 3 and with our monthly Live a Better life educational series. We will continue to sponsor many community events and athletic teams, to investigate new products, and to provide our advertisers and readers with high quality content.

Going forward, please submit story ideas, community news and all news content to our new and capable editor, Boots Gifford. You can contact her at 843-856-1999 or via email at boots@thedanielislandnews.com.