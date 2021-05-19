BOTANICAL BONDING

It’s a good time to stop and smell the roses.

That was just one of the many sentiments expressed at the Daniel Island Garden Club’s celebratory end-of-season gathering on May 10 at the Osprey Trail in front of the Daniel Island School.

Member Jo Rogers encouraged the group to take a stroll through the newly enhanced trail, as many of the plantings, including the Brindabella Dawn Roses, are in bloom.

“It’s so wonderful!” said Rogers, clutching a photo of one of the Brindabella roses that she snapped the day before. The flowers were planted in memory of club member Bob Uhler, who passed away last year.

The trail’s recent refurbishment, led by club member Tim Firment, is one of the club’s most noted accomplishments over the last year and was a big topic of discussion at last week’s festivities.

“It’s a lot of teamwork, a lot of people contributing, a lot of donations,” said Firment, who recently stepped down from the post after moving off Daniel Island to a nearby neighborhood. “... And you gotta love digging in the ground!”

Daniel Island Garden Club President Linda Price praised Firment for his work on the project, citing his success in obtaining a $5,000 grant from the Daniel Island Community Fund last fall. The monies helped provide for a number of improvements, including a new irrigation system, the clearing of invasive trees, replacement of a rotting pergola and arbor, a new path to the Daniel Island Library from the trail, an enlarged pollinator garden, a new Monarch Way Station, restored signage, and new plant labels that feature QR codes. In addition, two new memorial benches were installed in memory of Uhler and fellow club member Lee Thorpe, who also passed away in 2020.

“There have been so many of our members who have worked on the Osprey Trail for years, but I have to acknowledge Tim, who really transformed an already beautiful garden, but he took it to another level,” Price told those gathered. “... He just reinvigorated the garden and just made it wonderful.”

The year 2020 was an unusual one for the garden club, like it was for so many organizations as the world adjusted to mask-wearing, social distancing, and Zoom meetings. The 23-year-old club re-started the season last September with in-person gatherings (following all COVID safety protocols) and virtual programs at Holy Cross Church. But December through April, all meetings were held via Zoom.

“We had a good year,” Price continued. “We had a different year ... and I really want to thank my board members who have been so supportive.”