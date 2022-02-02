Boyd Gregg elected to Charleston City Council District 1

Earlier this month, a special election didn’t produce a candidate with enough votes to win the five-person race to decide the next representative of the City of Charleston Council’s District 1. Last week’s runoff between Daniel Island residents Boyd Gregg and Shawn

Pinkston had a much more definitive outcome. Boyd Gregg is the new city councilperson representing residents in Cainhoy, Daniel Island, and a portion of downtown Charleston.

Gregg received 148 votes from Charleston County precincts, while Pinkston collected 38. Gregg received an additional 1,039 votes from Berkeley County precincts, while Pinkston tallied 497.

In total, Gregg received nearly 69% of the overall votes cast.

Within hours of the polls closing, Pinkston graciously called to congratulate Gregg and concede the race.

“To know that over 1,000 people came out and felt I was the best choice for this is a big honor,” Gregg said.

A 13-year resident of the island, Gregg identifies himself as an infrastructure engineer, family man, entrepreneur, and community volunteer. As an engineer, he says he helps municipalities solve complex infrastructure challenges in a fiscally responsible manner.

For the past 20 years, Gregg has been working with municipal governments, behind the scenes as an engineer. Now, he’ll be sitting at the head of the room, on a panel with 11 other councilmembers and the mayor of the City of Charleston.

“It’s a huge responsibility. It’s not something that I take lightly,” said Gregg, who will be serving as an elected

official for the first time in his career.

Gregg recalled that Marie Delcioppo, the councilperson who previously held the seat until she resigned over health concerns last October, was a “great mentor throughout the whole process.” Delcioppo endorsed Gregg in the election and helped him campaign.

“I can’t say enough nice things about Marie and her service, more importantly how she represented District 1,” Gregg said. “She set a high standard for this position, so it’s certainly something I will strive to uphold.”

Gregg stressed infrastructure during the campaign and identified roads as a top priority. One of the first items on his agenda are roads, including addressing some Daniel Island roads in need of repaving.

As for downtown, Gregg’s infrastructure priority is to address the massive flooding issues and the $1.1 billion plan by the Army Corps of Engineers to safeguard the Charleston peninsula with an 8-mile long sea wall. He noted that this is a Daniel Island issue, in part, because all city residents’ taxes will pay for the plan.

Additionally, Gregg said he will focus on the welfare of public safety personnel. His objective is to make sure police and fire departments are well staffed and have the resources in District 1, which includes strengthening the staffing of Team 5 on Daniel Island and the implementation of more fire departments in rural areas of the Cainhoy peninsula.

Gregg will be sworn in at next week’s council meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8.