Boyd Gregg is new City Council District 1 representative

Earlier this month, a special election didn’t produce a candidate with enough votes to win the five-person race to decide the next representative of the City of Charleston Council’s District 1. Tuesday night’s runoff had a much more definitive outcome.

The two-man race between Daniel Island residents Boyd Gregg and Shawn Pinkston was slated to be a close contest, based on their vote margins in the Jan. 11 special election. But two more weeks of campaigning clearly made all the difference for one candidate – Boyd Gregg.

Charleston County was first to report their numbers after the polls closed. Gregg received 147 votes, while Pinkston collected 38.

Gregg received an additional 1,035 votes, while Pinkston gathered 495. In total, Gregg received nearly 69% of the overall votes by the time all of the ballots trickled in.

The following are the official results with all precincts reporting from Berkeley and Charleston counties:

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Boyd Gregg – 1,182 votes – 69%

Shawn Pinkston – 533 votes – 31%

Ballots cast: 1,716 (1 blank)

Registered voters: 14,513

Voter turnout: 11.8%

Gregg, a 13-year resident of the island, identifies himself as an infrastructure engineer, family man, entrepreneur, and community volunteer. He helps municipalities solve complex infrastructure challenges in a fiscally responsible manner, he’s explained.

Gregg stresses that his expertise and skill set will help promote efficient government while delivering superior services for the people of Charleston.

Additionally, the welfare of public safety personnel is a huge priority of Gregg’s. His stated objective is to make sure police and fire departments are well staffed and have the resources in District 1, which includes strengthening the staffing of Team 5 on Daniel Island.

Upon certification of the official results, Gregg will be sworn in at next month’s council meeting which is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8.