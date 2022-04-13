A brain surgeon with a heart for service

Military Appreciation Night at the Credit One Charleston Open was cut short last week due to a rash of inclement weather that delayed play and postponed matches. There was supposed to be a color guard and other fanfare as a salute to current and past members of the armed services, but Mother nature had other plans.

As the Credit One Stadium’s PA system recognized the men and women who have served in the U.S. military, one veteran listened on as a spectator from a suite in the first tier of the stadium. Although it quite literally rained on the military parade, the ode to valor was not lost and the kind words of appreciation struck a personal chord with one man in particular.

Dr. Bill Monacci is recently retired and new to Daniel Island, but certainly no stranger to service. Monacci, a retired Army colonel and former neurosurgeon, has devoted the majority of his life to aiding others, whether it’s behind enemy lines or on the operating table of a hospital’s emergency room.

Monacci picks up a tennis racket every now and then, but last week was the first time he ever watched professional tennis in person. That was thanks to his Army buddy Daniel Island resident Mike White, a broker-in-charge for Charleston Industrial, LLC and graduate of West Point.

Appointed by former Sen. John Heinz of Pennsylvania, Monacci knew great expectations were thrust upon him during his time at West Point and the Uniformed Services University, which is the military’s medical school for all of its branches.

Afterward, Monacci completed his residency at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Followed by a fellowship in a brain surgery subspecialty at George Washington University.

Early on, it was quite clear that Monacci had the skill set to thrive in the medical field. At one point, he was a neurosurgical consultant to the Surgeon General and a special operations detachment.

Later on, he would prove that he had the courage to perform such procedures under the highest of pressures during wartime.

In 2004, Monacci was overseas in Kuwait for six months during the initial phases of the Iraq War.

Although Monacci was never directly in a field hospital within a combat zone, he was one of the first to see a patient who had just been flown in from combat less than 72 hours later.

He doesn’t have first-person battle stories, but he has seen his fair share of the most traumatic of injuries. Some of the most common being blast injuries that cause brain swelling and requires the brain to be exposed in order to remove a blood clot.

“You’ve got to be on your game every single second,” Monacci said. “... You always get in situations that you didn’t expect or were worse than you imagined and you can lose patients which is always a traumatic event. When you have successes nothing feels better.”

Even when Monacci transitioned into civilian life after his military days, which accumulated to approximately 40 years of service, he was still operating on veterans, senators, congressional representatives and other White House staff. Brain tumors, strokes and spinal cord injuries are just a few of the most severe cases.

“You can intervene to save somebody’s life, but in terms of function it is a process of the brain healing and rehabilitation, but there are limits to that,” Monacci said.

In retrospect, medically and militarily speaking, Monacci said he wouldn’t change a thing. Most certainly not his more laid back lifestyle as a retiree on Daniel Island.