Branching out?
Wed, 03/17/2021 - 9:11am admin
Care and maintenance of trees delicate matter
By:
Zach Giroux
If you’re a homeowner then chances are you probably have at least one tree that sits on your private property or in the public right of way of your city’s streetscape. If this applies to you, then it’s imperative to know the rules of engagement when it comes to tree maintenance and removal.
Daniel Island’s maritime forest is predominantly live oak and pine as far as the major canopy-type trees. There are a myriad of understory trees in the coastal zones. Street trees are typically native to the region like live oaks, white oaks, red oaks and elm trees.
DI property owners fall subject to the City of Charleston’s tree laws. There are two different realms of oversight — private property trees and those in the public right of way “street trees.”
If a tree in question stands on your property then it is up to the owner to make a request through the city’s Planning and Zoning department. For street trees, the city’s Urban Forestry Division is the department responsible for tackling cultural versus aesthetic arbor questions and claims.
For all other inquiries regarding tree maintenance and removal, consult your local Property Owners Association and Homeowners Association.
TO CUT OR NOT TO CUT?
First thing’s first, if the tree is in your jurisdiction and not the city’s then it’s best to consult with a certified arborist. That arborist, regardless of which tree service or company, needs to make sure they are in full compliance with the city’s tree ordinance.
Whether there’s a tree that’s a thorn in your side or if you have an artistic itch to make something appear more aesthetic, never assume you can simply go about as you please. Certain trees come with certain protections that have civil and criminal repercussions.
For instance, a protected tree is any tree 8 inches or greater diameter at breast height (DBH), a standard method of expressing the diameter of the trunk or bole of a standing tree. With the exception of multi-stem crepe myrtles, according to the city’s ordinance.
Other specialty trees include the grand tree, any tree 24 inches or greater in diameter at 4.5 feet above the grade (DBH) excluding pine trees or sweet gums. If you’re dealing with the maintenance or removal of a grand tree then you have to go through the city’s
Board of Zoning Appeals to prove your hardship and for permitting purposes.
Grand trees must maintain a minimum protective zone from any land disturbance activity, all proposed impervious surfaces, building materials, fill, construction debris, vehicles and heavy machinery during construction activities. The protective zone must be barricaded with a physical structure not less than 4 feet in height, composed of wood or other durable material which ensures protection during development.
Protected and grand trees that are determined to be hazardous, diseased, injured to the extent it is irreparably damaged or causing damage to a habitable building where it cannot be remedied without removing the tree will typically be approved for removal.
THE ART OF PRUNING
A permit is not required to prune a grand or protected tree. However, pruning shall be done by a qualified tree service and performed using the National Arborist Association’s Pruning Standards for Shade Trees.
Any tree that stands in the city’s right of way is only permitted to be pruned by the city. Code prohibits property owners from overstepping this boundary.
If the tree solely impacts private property, a homeowner is technically eligible to perform maintenance on it but it’s not recommended.
“Tree pruning is a technical activity that can be very dangerous so we always encourage a certified arborist to do that work,” said Jason Kronsberg, the city’s director of parks.
Kronsberg noted any small or minor cuts where a pair of hand loppers can be used are fine for homeowners to attempt, such as small projects where a branch is overhanging in the yard or driveway.
However, Kronsberg cautioned that when using such a limb-cutting apparatus, it’s vital to know how and where to cut. If you don’t cut the limb in the right spot, you can create areas of the tree that become infected or attract insect intrusion.
There are specific locations to make an incision that heal more rapidly than others. Kronsberg deferred further technical questions to the three arborists on staff with the Urban Forestry Division.
Through the division’s Street Tree Program, the city has increased the number of healthy trees in parks and rights of way by up to 500 trees per year. Participants purchase the tree and initial mulch and water the tree for the first year, then the city is responsible for maintaining it.
For more information about tree maintenance and removal guidelines or to request a tree inspection, search the city’s website at charleston-sc.gov/.