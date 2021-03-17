Branching out?

If you’re a homeowner then chances are you probably have at least one tree that sits on your private property or in the public right of way of your city’s streetscape. If this applies to you, then it’s imperative to know the rules of engagement when it comes to tree maintenance and removal.

Daniel Island’s maritime forest is predominantly live oak and pine as far as the major canopy-type trees. There are a myriad of understory trees in the coastal zones. Street trees are typically native to the region like live oaks, white oaks, red oaks and elm trees.

DI property owners fall subject to the City of Charleston’s tree laws. There are two different realms of oversight — private property trees and those in the public right of way “street trees.”

If a tree in question stands on your property then it is up to the owner to make a request through the city’s Planning and Zoning department. For street trees, the city’s Urban Forestry Division is the department responsible for tackling cultural versus aesthetic arbor questions and claims.

For all other inquiries regarding tree maintenance and removal, consult your local Property Owners Association and Homeowners Association.

TO CUT OR NOT TO CUT?

First thing’s first, if the tree is in your jurisdiction and not the city’s then it’s best to consult with a certified arborist. That arborist, regardless of which tree service or company, needs to make sure they are in full compliance with the city’s tree ordinance.

Whether there’s a tree that’s a thorn in your side or if you have an artistic itch to make something appear more aesthetic, never assume you can simply go about as you please. Certain trees come with certain protections that have civil and criminal repercussions.

For instance, a protected tree is any tree 8 inches or greater diameter at breast height (DBH), a standard method of expressing the diameter of the trunk or bole of a standing tree. With the exception of multi-stem crepe myrtles, according to the city’s ordinance.

Other specialty trees include the grand tree, any tree 24 inches or greater in diameter at 4.5 feet above the grade (DBH) excluding pine trees or sweet gums. If you’re dealing with the maintenance or removal of a grand tree then you have to go through the city’s

Board of Zoning Appeals to prove your hardship and for permitting purposes.

Grand trees must maintain a minimum protective zone from any land disturbance activity, all proposed impervious surfaces, building materials, fill, construction debris, vehicles and heavy machinery during construction activities. The protective zone must be barricaded with a physical structure not less than 4 feet in height, composed of wood or other durable material which ensures protection during development.