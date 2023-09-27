Brazen burglar breaks in Dollar General front door, steals cigarettes

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, Sept. 1-15.

Burglary

On Sept. 6, officers responded to Dollar General at 3:40 a.m. after the store’s burglary alarm was activated. Upon arrival, Team 5 found the front glass door broken out, along with a cash register that had been forced open. At the time, no cash was in the drawer. A cigarette display case was tampered with, and an unknown number of cigarette packages were stolen. Detectives are actively investigating the case.

Wire Fraud

A business owner operating from a residence on Daniel Island reported that an unauthorized wire transfer from a commercial account was made to another unknown account on Sept. 13. The amount removed from the account was approximately $4,000. A second attempt was made using the same dollar amount but that transaction was stopped by the bank. The complainant was alerted about the transfer after receiving a text notification from his bank. The case is pending.

Flim-Flam

On Sept. 14, a victim received a notification that her Instagram account had been compromised. She did a Google search to locate a contact who could help her restore her social media account. The complainant called the published number and spoke with someone whom she believed was an employee of Instagram. Unbeknownst to the victim, the contact information on Google was fraudulent. The individual on the phone convinced her to move $2,000 to an account that the scammer set up. An investigation is underway.

Update on Wando Bridge Shooting

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis identified the two deputies involved in the shooting on the Wando Bridge on Sept. 8 that ended in the death of Brent Conrad as Lt. Cody Graff and Detective Cpl. Brian Keefer. Graff has been employed with the sheriff’s office since 2009; Keefer joined the sheriff’s office in 2017. Both deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave per agency protocol while SLED completes their investigation.

The incident shut down I-526 for several hours. Lt. George Bradley, commander of Team 5, commented that a collaborative effort was made by City of Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and Berkeley County police departments to address traffic snarls throughout the area and reopen lanes on I-526 lanes as quickly as possible.

During the reporting period, Team 5 investigated 17 collisions and issued 12 citations, and wrote 5 warnings.