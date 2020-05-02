Breaking the bonds of addiction

Opioid related deaths continue to plague the Lowcountry, but there is hope on the horizon.

On Wednesday evening Jan. 29, former Daniel Island resident Nanci Shipman and Dr. Jay Demarco, an orthopedic surgeon, presented personal insights into the epidemic. Both speakers used the opportunity to spread awareness and offer solutions for the future.

The audience listened intensely as Shipman told the tragic tale of how her son Creighton’s opioid addiction eventually ended his young life. Creighton sustained a painful injury while playing lacrosse at Wando High School. The chronic pain resulted in opioid prescriptions that led to a drug dependence which ultimately took his life.

After Creighton returned home from his freshmen year in college, his drug addiction had spiraled out of control. He knew he needed to get help and entered rehab in Georgia. While Creighton was in rehab, his mom was shocked to learn of her son’s heroin addiction. She discovered the truth about his addiction at a visit to the clinic.

“He told me his light was turned on when he took pain medications when he was 14 years old. He forgot about it until he was in college and he smoked pot,” explained Shipman. He told his mom that the pot was laced with heroin and his life was changed forever from that point forward.

Holding back tears, Shipman recalled some important words Creighton shared about his journey. She promised to keep his rehab a secret, but Creighton told her he already shared his story on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram. He told his mom that the whole family would need support. Shipman feels this was Creighton’s way of giving her permission to share and hopefully help others battle the disease of addiction. “At that point I didn’t realize that substance misuse and addictions are a family disease. Creighton was working on himself. But I was not, I didn’t know what that looked like,” she said.

After leaving rehab in July of 2016 at the age of 19, Creighton died from a heroin overdose. Soon after Creighton’s death, the family was hit with another blow. Shipman’s youngest son, Hollice, broke his femur while playing football. As he lay on the field in pain, she experienced a flashback of what happened to Creighton.

Desperate for help, Shipman called a family friend, Dr. Jay Demarco, on the way to the hospital. Demarco said he knew something was wrong when he picked up the call. “She was frantic, the anxiety and fear came through the phone, and I remember her saying, ‘I just don’t want to lose another child, I don’t want to lose a child to narcotics,’” he recalled.

At the time, Demarco was already seeing the need to limit the narcotics used to treat pain in the medical industry. Hollice recovered without the use of additive narcotics and actually got back on the football field earlier than expected.

Demarco used a recovery protocol to make sure Hollice’s “light was never turned on.” The doctor and his team developed a non-prescription program for dealing with pain following surgery. His holistic approach includes a support group of family, friends, and neighbors, as well as a team of highly trained physical therapists.

Demarco is optimistic about the future. He is encouraged by the new route members of the medical community are taking — using a less narcotic approach to pain management. “They are being taught the dangers of narcotics …. They are being raised with a much more non-narcotic view of the world,” he said.

These non-addictive alternatives for pain will help circumvent the dangers of addiction associated with oxycodone, fentanyl, and other drugs, he explained.

The evening was wrought with emotion, but the overall message was hopeful and positive. Daniel Island resident Kathy Harvey was a little reluctant to attend the event focusing on a real tragedy, but came away hopeful for the future. “I am very thankful I went. I was very impressed by the regimen of drugs now given after certain surgeries avoiding drugs that become addicting,” stated Harvey.

Shipman wants Creighton’s life to matter. After her son’s death, Shipman started a movement to assist young people battling addiction and provide support for families. WakeUp Carolina and Creighton’s House were born out of the tragedy. These havens of hope affect change by providing a safe space through peer-support, meetings, and help needed while navigating the road to recovery.

During the presentation, Shipman announced WakeUp Carolina and Creighton’s House will have a new location. To find out more, visit wakeupcarolina.org.