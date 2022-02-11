Breast cancer charity provides patients financial peace of mind

Daniel Island was pretty in pink as 275 local women hit the Daniel Island Club’s tennis, pickleball and golf courses for a good cause Oct. 17.

The second annual 2022 Swing For SOS Lowcountry was a hole in one, raising $147,500 for the local breast cancer charity, Share Our Suzy (SOS) Lowcountry. The nonprofit, named after Suzy McGrane, helps local breast cancer patients with financial assistance to help cover expenses.

Co-chairs Bonnie Hancock and Lori Bayer, both breast cancer survivors, spent nine months planning the event. They were grateful for the local support that included sponsors the Daniel Island Club, Palmetto Moon and Holy City Popcorn along with help from Charleston Baskets and community members. More than 40 volunteers showed up to help make the fundraiser a success including Daniel Island resident George Durney, who served as the live auction MC.

“In less than 30 minutes, George’s energy and passion for what we are doing easily raised $25,000,” Bayer exclaimed.

Bayer was thankful for the generosity of area individuals and businesses. “I couldn’t be any more grateful for the impact that I know our community is making for the breast cancer patients who are served through the SOS Lowcountry charity… To know the impact that this money will make to women fighting breast cancer, to alleviate financial struggles so they can truly focus on healing and recovery is why we keep showing up and working harder and smarter than the year before.”

Hancock was diagnosed with breast cancer almost 20 years ago. Not long after being diagnosed, she attended a luncheon for breast cancer survivors and says she immediately got hooked on the “sisterhood feeling” and the desire to help others. “Coming together to help others in that same journey is my passion and experiencing that feeling with my own neighbors is immensely satisfying. The women that attended Swing for SOS were all touched in some way by breast cancer. They responded so generously with their time, their talents, and their money. I am so proud of our event, our volunteers and Daniel Island!”

Daniel Island resident Suanne Trimmer played golf in last year’s inaugural event and was eager to be part of this year’s event. “As a 10-year breast cancer survivor, I know how important these fundraising efforts are, but most have a national focus. The local focus of SOS Lowcountry allows the money raised to have an immediate and meaningful effect on women in our community.”

Bayer’s fellow golfer and friend, Mary Sudzina, said when Bayer was diagnosed with breast cancer she took the DI women golfers along with her on her treatment journey through her candid cancer blog. “The tournament is an outstanding success, due, in no small part, to Lori’s enthusiasm and attention to detail, and the generosity of sponsors, friends and neighbors.”

For more information on SOS Lowcountry, visit soslowcountry.org.