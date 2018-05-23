Bridge closure impacts felt on DI

“We’ll sleep in July.”

That was how Daniel Island Ferry co-partner Colby Hollifield summed up their work week when talking with a city official about how busy their water taxi service has been since the westbound lanes of the James B. Edwards Bridge over the Wando River were shut down due to a ruptured cable on May 14.

To ease commutes to and from Daniel Island to downtown Charleston in the wake of the closure, the Daniel Island Ferry quickly stepped up service to accommodate frustrated motorists.

“No traffic other than a couple of dolphins and we promise to dodge the crab traps,” they posted on their Facebook page the day after the closure, when announcing their first commuter run.

Daniel Island resident Tiffany Plestis, who works at Charleston Harbor Resort in Mount Pleasant, was among many who took them up on their offer.

“I would probably still be sitting in traffic trying to come from Mount Pleasant,” said Plestis, after stepping off the ferry onto the dock on Daniel Island last Wednesday evening. “It took half the time compared to the last two nights. It was a wonderful experience. It was easy, convenient…better than subways, taxis or sitting in traffic!”

Daniel Island Ferry even offered a “We’re Already Sick of This Traffic” one way ticket to downtown on Saturday evening for those who had dinner reservations but didn’t want to deal with congestion. On May 19, they posted that daily Monday through Friday service would be offered beginning this week for commuters.

“We’ve had a dozen or so riders each day and they were very enthusiastic about it,” Hollifield said last Friday. “We’ve had several of the same riders each day so we already have ‘regulars’ on the ferry...It’s difficult to gear up for the emergency when we’re really not sure when it’s going to end. I think everyone, us included, was assessing things last week and trying to sort out the effects of the bridge closure. This week we’ll be adjusting to the ‘new normal’ and we’ll see how many people we can get on the water. Without a doubt having more times for the ferry will make it a better option for people.”

Other Daniel Island businesses are trying to make the most of a difficult situation by offering new services for customers. At Orlando’s, a “Wando Bridge Time Saver Pizza Special” popped up on the menu last week and Bin 526 announced they were expanding their menu to include more dining out options for weary travelers.

“In response to the Wando Bridge extended closure, Bin 526 has mobilized our team and on Wednesday, May 23, we’ll be rolling out our new lunch and dinner menu to support our Daniel Island residents, employees and visitors who dare not enter the ‘Traffic Apocalypse’ caused by the extended Wando Bridge closure,” said owner Mike White. “At Bin 526, we felt this situation was a ‘clarion call’ to offer even greater variety for dining out options for D.I. residents and employees. Starting with salads and delicious paninis, we’ll be growing our menu over the next few weeks!”

Daniel Island Shuttle is also feeling the effects of the recent bridge closure.

“I’m getting a lot more phone calls,” said owner Ben Tonon. “People don’t want to deal with the traffic and they’re looking to me for some answers!”

To get downtown from Daniel Island, Tonon recommends taking I-526 west to Rhett Avenue and then heading through Park Circle to Spruill Avenue, which turns into Meeting Street.

Overall, he reports that the whole bridge debacle has yielded good results for his business.

“This thing has been a gift, this road closure for people commuting to the airport and downtown,” said Tonon. “…Even during rush hour, you can make it to the airport in 12 minutes and downtown in the morning in about 22 minutes. For me, the traffic hasn’t been bad at all. I’m encouraging people to start going to dinner in Park Circle. They have some fantastic restaurants there – and you can make it there in nine minutes. People are under this impression there is gridlock everywhere and it really isn’t. You just need to know where to go….and staying out of Mount Pleasant is one of the things that you have to do temporarily.”

Perhaps easy to do, unless of course you live in Mount Pleasant and need to commute to work on Daniel Island, like Daniel Island Club staff member Phil Abate.

“I used to have a 15 minute commute,” said Abate, while preparing for the lunch crowd last Friday, before the lane reversal plan went into effect. “It’s been about an hour and a half this week. I have never been so unhappy about living on Long Point Road!”

Bridge troubles have prompted at least one group of Daniel Island residents to pool their resources to make transportation for their students to Palmetto Christian Academy in Mount Pleasant a bit easier.

“It has been such a mess,” said Angie Johnson, a PCA parent who, pre-bridge closure, enjoyed a 10 minute commute to the school on Long Point Road from Daniel Island each weekday. “We have quickly pulled off a bus service to take our kids to school this week - we have almost 70 PCA kids who live on DI – to save us from spending four plus hours a day in the car.”

WANDO BRIDGE "TWO-WAY" SAFETY MESSAGES

• Two-way traffic speeds on the eastbound bridge have been reduced and posted at 45 miles per hour. This is the same “safe speed limit” used when traveling through work zones.

• The Wando Bridge area is an actual work zone while repairs are on-going, so “Let ‘em Work, Let ‘em Live” for their safety and yours.

• Plan your trips to allow for extra travel time. Additional traffic cameras have temporarily been added to the area to help drivers select the best routes.

• SCDOT’s 511 app can provide route information and views from the traffic cameras. www@511sc.com.

• The usual rules of the road apply even more so during two-way traffic: Don’t text while driving, and follow the speed limits.

• SCDOT has provided more SHEP (Motorist Assistance Operators) in the detour areas.

• State and local law enforcement agencies are providing more officers to handle traffic, including the manual operation of traffic signals at key intersections to adjust timing with the flow of traffic.

• Once again, plan your trips in advance and please be patient as SCDOT and all partners work to reopen the westbound bridge and return traffic back to normal.

Provided by the City of Charleston Police Department