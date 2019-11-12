Bridge closures rescheduled for Dec. 13 - 16

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is continuing rehabilitation of the I-526 Wando River Bridge. The work originally planned for last weekend was rescheduled for this weekend, weather permitting.

The left lane of I-526 eastbound will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, and will reopen no later than 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.

The right lane and truck climbing lane will remain open at all times. Exit 24 for Daniel Island will remain accessible. No lanes of travel will be affected in the westbound direction. Signage, traffic control devices, and Highway Patrol will be onsite directing motorists and controlling the flow of traffic.

Drivers are reminded to be mindful of the lane closures and cautious while traveling through active work zones.