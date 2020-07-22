Buchholz named Philip Simmons High School principal

Berkeley County School District board members named Christopher R. Buchholz as the new principal of Philip Simmons High School.

Buchholz has served as assistant principal for athletics at Goose Creek High School since 2017. He came to Berkeley High School as a teacher in 2006 after leaving a position as teacher and assistant athletic director at Stonewall Middle School in Manassas, Virginia. Among his roles at Berkeley High, he served as a school testing coordinator, a lead administrator representative for the School Improvement Council, and coached football and basketball for five seasons. He later served as assistant principal for instruction at Cane Bay High School before moving on to Goose Creek.

“Mr. Buchholz has demonstrated exceptional leadership in multiple Berkeley County schools,” Berkeley County School District Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram said in a statement. “We look forward to having him lead the Philip Simmons High community and keeping the positive momentum that has been established ever since the school first opened its doors to students.”

Buchholz said in a press release he is “humbled and honored” that the district has chosen him to lead Philip Simmons High.

The school opened in 2017 and just celebrated its first-ever graduating class. Buchholz said he looks forward to building a new culture at the school as its community continues to grow.

“It’s going to be very challenging, but it’s exciting to see a school grow,” he said. “I’ve had great experiences in Berkeley County School District.”

Philip Simmons High was previously led by Dr. Anthony Dixon since 2018. Dixon was named the executive director of academics and innovation for the school district in May.