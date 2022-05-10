Buddy Walk keeps pace after nearly 20 years

The 19th Annual Buddy Walk on Daniel Island is just under two weeks away, but excitement is already building among the students in the Options program at Bishop England High School – and the peers and teachers who support them. The program, established in 2007, is designed to provide an inclusive educational experience for students with intellectual disabilities.

Options student Luke Mantone, who has Down syndrome, beams when asked about his favorite activity at the Buddy Walk, a popular, family-friendly event that is expected to draw over 1,500 attendees this year. In fact, it’s hard to narrow it down to just one answer, so he settles on three – the music, games and friends.

“It’s a party for him and he thinks he’s king or maybe the mayor!” said Luke’s mom, Jane Mantone. “He loves just getting together with everybody and spending the day outside…He and his friends are all front and center. And it’s nice to be the center of attention and to have something special just for you.”

Scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 16, at Etiwan Park on Daniel Island, the Buddy Walk celebrates kids, teens and adults with Down syndrome, and everything they bring to the world, while also raising important awareness and funding for the Down Syndrome Association of the Lowcountry. Bishop England has one of the biggest teams participating in the event.

“It unites us as a group,” said Kristen Common, director of the BE Options program. “A part of our goal is service to others… So it’s a way we can support the children, our students can support their peers, but also the community.”

Common is inspired by the way the entire BE family rallies on behalf of the students in the Options program. And the Buddy Walk is one of the best places to see that love and support on full display.

“They live their best life here with us,” said Common, when discussing the program she oversees. “And to have that total acceptance, total inclusion, and to be treated like any other high school student…When I took this job and I was interviewing, my principal said the Options program is the heartbeat of this school.”

“I think that was a huge statement,” continued Common, her eyes welling up with happy tears. “…I’ve never had so many relationships that are true and genuine.”

Bishop England’s participation is also inspirational to DSAL.

“The Options group is always such a huge group!” said Erica Chiovarou, DSAL president. “You see all these teenagers supporting their friends in the Options program and truly having fun together.”

In addition to teens, DSAL also supports younger children with Down syndrome, as well as adults, and their families. The Buddy Walk is DSAL’s primary fundraiser and helps bring in funding to support a variety of programs, including youth camps, educational workshops for parents, social activities and events, teen programs, gifts for new parents of children with Down syndrome, and scholarships for active members who are starting college.

Currently, DSAL supports over 200 families in the Lowcountry area. This year’s Buddy Walk goal is $40,000. The past couple of events have been impacted by COVID-19. In 2020, the event was held virtually and in 2021 it was scaled back considerably. This year they will be fully back in-person.

“This is our major fundraiser,” Chiovarou added. “Pretty much our budget for the year… So we’re hoping our numbers are back up both in participants and in fundraising this year, so that we can make sure all of those programs are as fantastic as we want them to be!”

The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., with the 1-mile fun walk through the neighborhood kicking off at 3 p.m. Activities include face painting, arts and crafts, live music, performances by the Wando Dance Team, food, and more. Local marching bands and cheerleaders will lead the fun walk, which will include a cheering “tunnel” to celebrate children, teens and adults with Down syndrome.

“To walk through that tunnel of cheerleaders, screaming your name, it brings the hardest hearts to tears,” Chiovarou said.

“I think there is a sense of joy that is innate to this community,” Chiovarou continued. “… It’s acknowledging how hard they worked to be here. Whether it was a medical challenge, and being healthy enough to be here, whether it was academic challenges, and now we have classmates that are supporting us. I think it’s just everyone getting that acceptance for who we are, celebrating those differences, seeing how we’re more alike than different.”

At Bishop England, that acceptance and inclusion is already an important part of each and every day.

“When I walk to pick (Luke) up, we can’t get out of the school yard without everyone saying goodbye or hello, or giving him a hug or a high-five,” Jane Mantone said. “He knows everybody and everybody knows him…They don’t look at him like ‘Oh, there’s a kid with Down syndrome.’ I think they look at him and say ‘Hey, there’s Luke.’ They just love him for who he is. And I think that’s awesome.”

Team Bishops will be donning special t-shirts for the Buddy Walk, emblazoned with the word “Abilities” across the front, in recognition of the many attributes their Options students have to offer to the communities around them. They already have over 85 students signed up to participate.

“The kids are really vested in this!” Common said.

For more information on Buddy Walk 2022, including how to register or make a donation in support of the event, visit the DSAL website at dsalowcountry.org/.