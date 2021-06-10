Buddy Walk Returns

It’s one of his absolute favorite days of the year, even beating out Christmas.

But when you ask 14-year-old Carson Watters of Daniel Island what he loves most about taking part in the annual Buddy Walk to benefit the Down Syndrome Association of the Lowcountry (DSAL), he can’t single out just one activity.

“The jump castles, the marching bands, and the cheerleaders cheering my name!” exclaimed Carson, who has been taking part in the Buddy Walk since he was just a year old.

“We always make a point of having our group walk last so that we can walk in front of the marching band, bringing up the rear!” added Carson’s mom, Mary Watters.

With the exception of last year’s Buddy Walk, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mary, her husband Dan, and Carson have not missed an event since they started attending in 2008 — first in Greenville, where Carson was born, and then continuing in Charleston when they moved to Daniel Island a year later.

They call themselves “Carson’s Crew” and at times their team of family and friends has included close to 100 people.

“We have friends who wouldn’t miss it because it has been so meaningful to them and their children,” Mary said. “... Just to be part of that group. We get choked up literally every year. I think our biggest team one year was when we had 95 people come and walk with our team. It was just amazing.”

This year’s event will return in-person on Sunday, Oct. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Etiwan Park on Daniel Island – and Carson’s Crew will be among the dozens of teams taking part. For the Watters, DSAL has been a critical source of support as they have raised Carson.

“We had no idea what to expect,” said Mary, after learning during her pregnancy that Carson would likely be born with Down syndrome. “... I wasn’t scared, but I knew we needed to get connected.”

DSAL provides a number of services for children and adults with Down syndrome, including special packages for new parents that offer a collection of books and gifts; parent workshops exploring topics such as Individual Education Plans, puberty and therapy management; the annual Buddy Camp for 3- to 8-year-olds; an annual holiday party for DSAL families; monthly dinners for parents featuring complimentary child care and a guest speaker; and college scholarships.

“It’s essential,” noted Mary of the important services and tools DSAL provides. “... The heat of the early years when you’re still figuring out who your child is and what their abilities are — it’s so important to have family and friends that are supportive ... It’s this village that we grow, we’re all there for each other. It’s about what’s best for everybody. DSAL and the Buddy Walk have been huge for us.”

Millie and David Moehlman of Daniel Island have also been long time participants in the Buddy Walk and see it as a wonderful way to celebrate their son, Alex.

“We support DSAL not really for anything we’re receiving, but for what they do to support new families that are just entering the Down syndrome community,” David said. “Especially starting out — it’s overwhelming for families. Having a network of people that can be there for advice and guidance is priceless.”

They are excited to take part in the 2021 Buddy Walk.

“We’ve participated for four years on Daniel Island and several more in Houston before moving here,” added David. “It’s a special day for us because it’s more of a celebration of Alex and seeing all of our friends at the event showing their support for our family.”

The Buddy Walk is the biggest fundraiser and biggest gathering of the year for DSAL.

Registrations and team fundraising for the event make up 80% of the proceeds. The organization hopes to raise $40,000 this year. Even though the 2020 event was held virtually, it was still considered a success, noted DSAL President Erica Chiovarou.

“We did get a lot more participation both with our sponsors and our participants, more than I thought we would,” Chiovarou said. “I think people were still excited to support the cause, especially considering we didn’t have the cost of (holding) the event, so the money that was raised simply went back into DSAL ... We certainly expect this year to be smaller than usual, but we’re still hoping to have several hundred people out there enjoying each other and hopefully everyone taking the precautions that are right for them.”

The upcoming Buddy Walk will feature live music on stage at Etiwan Park, lunch for participants, arts and crafts, and the momentous, and often emotional, one-mile walk for families.

“We have cheerleaders cheering their name — so it’s definitely an emotional day, even for people who have been doing it for years,” Chiovarou added. “People celebrating your kids are always emotional! We don’t see enough people celebrating and supporting each other in general.”

“Just being celebrated, being accepted,” she continued. “A lot of our schools are doing great jobs, but it’s still a push for our kids to be included in meaningful ways in schools and in the communities, so to have a day where everyone has come out for them — it’s nice. And to see our kids with Down syndrome and their typical peers playing together, walking together, cheering each other on, that is very meaningful.”

DSAL also relies on volunteers to help keep the Buddy Walk running smoothly. The Citadel will be providing at least 20 cadets to assist with event operations, but there is always a need for more hands on deck.

“We need volunteers to run our popcorn stand, to help at the craft table, even do trash pickup,” Chiovarou said. “Then our pep team — we always say there is an unlimited number of volunteer spots on our pep team! Our dream is that we have enough that we line the whole walk with people cheering on our walkers.”

For Carson, Alex, and other children and adults with Down syndrome, the Buddy Walk offers a joyful reminder of just how special they are, not only to their families, but to the community around them.

“It’s just that reminder of how powerful inclusion can be,” Chiovarou said.