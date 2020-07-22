A bug's life: the good, bad and beautiful of the Lowcountry insect world

COMMON BUGS

A common cause of complaints for Charleston residents during the summertime? No-see-ums, who often attack us when we are attempting to sit down and read a book on the porch or relax on the dock.

Sand gnats (Leptoconops torrens) tend to flock to the edge marshes, where they have the ability to find their food source in abundance.

“They live and eat in decaying vegetation,” said Brian Scholtens, who is a biology professor at the College of Charleston.

The 1/16-inch creatures prefer to breed in damp, sandy soil, and can also be found at athletic fields, beaches, and river banks. Only female no-see-ums have the ability to bite, which can leave a welt that can develop into 1-2 inches in diameter. It is recommended to avoid scratching the itch. Itching the wounds also opens the skin, which can lead to greater risk of infection.

Mosquitoes are another common biting agent.

“They are very much tied to the water,” Scholtens said.

Scholtens also said that mosquitoes born out of containers from accumulated rainwater are the most common carriers of diseases.

“Containers that we leave sitting around are perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes. If you leave one out for a couple of days, you could have lots of mosquito larva in them,” he said.

The best eradication method? “Simply get rid of the container,” he said.

WHAT TO AVOID

Trombiculidaes, otherwise known as a ‘chigger,’ is technically considered a mite instead of an insect. Nevertheless, they should be avoided. The red-colored creatures measure 0.4 millimeter.

Chiggers often inhabit low-lying, vegetation, whether damp or dry. Chiggers are more common far away from developed areas, Scholtens said. Some areas they can be found include woodlands, fields with tall vegetation, and lawns.

After attaching to an organism, they cause itching, leaving a red-marked bite when striking an animal or human. They are normally most prevalent during early summer months.

Ticks are an arthropod that can cause harmful effects to those who are bitten and do not treat the wound properly. When enjoying outdoor activities, they’re not completely unavoidable, but reaction is key.

“Strip down and check for ticks after completing an activity. Awareness is the first thing,” he said.

Tick-borne diseases are a cause for concern, so don’t make any sudden moves if you find one attached to yourself or another individual.

“The most common way to get infected is by trying to pull it out when you don’t know what you’re doing,” he said.

After a bite is properly treated, make sure to keep an eye on the area.

“Lyme disease presents itself as a red bullseye around the bite target,” Scholtens said.

THE REGAL TRAVELER OF OUR COAST Billy McCord, a 67-year-old wildlife biologist, studies monarch butterflies in the Charleston area. He’s particularly interested in following their migration patterns, which he sees as fascinating. Monarch butterflies migrate through the Lowcountry annually between September and November, with thousands of the insects crossing through the region during the peak in late October. McCord said that monarchs tend to enjoy passing through South Carolina’s barrier islands during their annual migration to Mexico. The insect is known to be attracted to fruit trees and other vegetation that is offered on the coastline. Monarch butterflies prefer to eat milkweed, which grows throughout the area. “Most butterflies have evolved with native plants,” McCord said. Other common species who make the yearly trip include the gulf fritillary and cloudless sulfur butterflies.

POLLINATORS: IMPORTANT TO THE ECOSYSTEM

Scholtens, who has a background in entomology, emphasized the importance that bugs play in the world’s ecosystem. Some people may view insects in a negative light, but their survival is paramount to all humans and animals.

One role that insects play is pollinating plants.

“Seventy percent of all of the plants we eat are pollinated by insects. If you go to the grocery store, almost every fruit and vegetable has been pollinated by an insect,” he said.

For other animals, it’s no different.

“Birds feed their babies exclusively insects. They are feasting on thousands and thousands of them,” he said. Other animals that depend on a heavy supplement of insects in their diets, he said, included lizards, chameleons, snakes, bats, and moles.

And for those who enjoy eating Charleston’s wide variety of seafood, insects are also especially important for fish.

“Anyone who likes to fish better like bugs,” Scholtens said.