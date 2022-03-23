Business diversity is driving force along Clements Ferry Corridor

The Clements Ferry corridor is one of the fastest growing areas in Berkeley County. Within the past decade, Clements Ferry Road has grown from a country road to one of the busiest roadways in Berkeley County. As the population and housing expands, retail and commercial business continues to increase and meet the upcoming needs of the community.

The City of Charleston has new projects in the area from completed to in-process developments. Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitley says the area is thriving.

“The Clements Ferry corridor is an amazingly diverse corridor of industries, historical communities of interest, and world class neighborhoods that will see ever-increasing interests from commercial and retail businesses,” Whitley said.

In November 2021, Refuel opened a gas station and convenience store off Clements Ferry Road. It’s located on the Cainhoy Plantation property and is part of the Point Hope Commons Shopping Center that houses Publix and a variety of retail stores from a nail salon to a ’50s style restaurant.

The development is the major retail center for the growing area and plans include roughly 9,000 single-family homes and over 500 acres of business developments. Mark Jordan, president and CEO of Refuel, Inc. opened his 170th store in the Clements Ferry development where approximately 30,000 cars travel the road daily.

“We decided to build at Point Hope to serve the incredible growth in Charleston and, particularly, along Clements Ferry,” Jordan said. “Refuel started here in Charleston and we want to be a part of premier neighborhoods like Point Hope. In future days, Refuel will serve the growing fleet of electric vehicles that will drive our roads. We built Point Hope keeping that in mind.”

Several weeks ago, Kevin and Krista Mingo opened Coach’s Canteen, a vintage ’50s style diner in the same complex as Refuel. The couple and their seven children lived on Daniel Island for eight years while “planning their new adventure.” The Mingos knew the area would be the perfect place to open their restaurant. Coach’s Canteen has a walk-up window; specialties include burgers, cheese steaks, ice cream, donuts, and breakfast.

Anticipating the population growth back in 2020, Val Trabanino opened El Gallo Bar & Grill on Clements Ferry Road. The restaurant opened amid the pandemic, but the risk has paid off. As the housing increased, so did her business.

“2022 is going to be a blessed year with all the surprises we have for our El Gallo clients,” Trabanino said. “Special drinks and Happy Hour Monday through Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., plus we are going to be having live music for those who enjoy the good taste of music.”

Commercial real estate agent Buckley Powell sees the area’s ongoing potential. “There are and will continue to be great opportunities for commercial development and neighborhood retail centers along Clements Ferry Road as the population increases.”

CLEMENTS FERRY ROAD COMMERCIAL PROJECTS, 2021-22 AND BEYOND