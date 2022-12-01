Buy Nothing initiative has something for everyone

Imagine being able to purge your house of unwanted clutter and give to your neighbors out of the kindness of your heart. The concept is called the Buy Nothing Project and the movement has grown quite popular on Daniel Island along with the rest of the world.

The program was launched by a nonprofit in 2013 under the premise of a gift economy — a culture where valuables are not sold, but rather given freely without any compensation in return. The true wealth is the web of connections that are formed throughout the community.

How it works is that users go on Facebook or the Buy Nothing Project app, find a group in their area and ask to join. Once accepted, after answering security questions, there are three types of postings: Gifts, asks or gratitudes. The latter is to just show appreciation and thanks.

Group members are allowed to make requests or say they are looking for something specific. As for the exchange, the items being picked up are placed on the giver’s property — usually their porch or front yard area — and scheduled for pick up by the recipient. There is

no buying and selling, no trading or bartering and no costs and transactions involved.

The national initiative, which now has more than 5 million community members across 44 countries, was started by two friends. And the same goes for Daniel Island’s program.

In February 2021, Robin Russell and Nathalia Bramlett created the Buy Nothing, Daniel Island private Facebook group. That group now has more than 1,100 members and is growing by the day.

Russell, a mother with two full-time jobs in the real estate field, hired an au pair to watch after her children. That woman was Bramlett, who moved to the United States from Brazil.

Bramlett was the one who first brought the initiative to Russell’s attention by telling her about West Ashley’s program. Russell then decided the same could and needed to be done on Daniel Island.

“Honestly, I just don’t want to list a lot of things that I have for sale, I’d rather just give them away,” Russell said. “I’ve had my use with them and I’d rather just give it to somebody else who needs it.”

Russell noted that she prefers the flexibility of Buy Nothing to other marketplace sites because there is no subjectivity of price gouging or disconnect with forms of payment. The only currency required is some level of compassion from one neighbor to another.

Over the recent holidays, Russell noted there was a surge in requests and thankfully the supply was there to meet the demand. On average, she estimated that five to 10 new users join their group each day.

Russell pointed out that a lot of requests have been originating from the Cainhoy area. The Daniel Island group is in conversation with the North Mount Pleasant group to facilitate their needs in order to make ends meet.

Daniel Island resident Kim McCracken noted, “I joined because I like to reuse and help with sustainability as well as obtain some items that maybe I planned to buy but just hadn’t gotten around to it yet ... Usually if you don’t need something any longer, someone else

does.”

“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” said island resident Heather Stefl. And she has proof. Stefl has received everything from printer cartridges for her kids in college to martini glasses and a small table for her porch.

Stefl likes the no-contact nature of the exchange, especially during COVID. Even more so, the person doesn't even need to be home so it’s convenient for both parties.

"I would say, at this point, I have received more than I’ve been able to give," said Daniel Island resident Kelly Martin, a single mom with two teens. "I definitely feel the blessing of the generosity of my neighbors."

The national nonprofit launched their first app for Apple and Android on Friday, Nov. 25, and called it Buy Nothing Day. The launch date was simultaneous with Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year. U.S. consumers spent approximately $8.9 billion on the day after Thanksgiving, according to data from Adobe Analytics' Digital Economy Index.

For more information about the program, visit buynothingproject.org/. Daniel Island residents can join locally on the Facebook group Buy Nothing, Daniel Island.