Byo-Gon offers aerification service

Byo-Gon, Inc. a leading international provider of natural soil amendments used for rebalancing soil chemistry, encapsulating salts and other contaminants, and enhancing soil productivity, recently announced their new advanced ByoSoil aerification service is now available in the Charleston and surrounding area using the innovative Air2G2 unit.

The new service uses three retractable probes to inject pressurized air at six inches and 12 inches beneath the surface of the soil, fracturing the compacted layers that form as a result of foot traffic, routine maintenance and natural processes. These lateral air injections loosen compacted soil immediately without any disruption to the surface of the turf, allowing soil aeration to be conducted year round to enhance soil health and eliminating the cleanup associated with conventional aeration services. The service is particularly beneficial in poorly drained soils and high clay soils found throughout the Lowcountry.

“Introduction of this literally ground-breaking technology in our area and throughout South Carolina will revolutionize the way we can resolve soil issues, and subsequently the entire process of aerification,” said Byo-Gon CEO Ron Pote, a Daniel Island resident. “Now we can create the environment for turf to flourish and we can resolve the problems associated with poor draining soils. Additionally, we can directly improve soil and turf health - eliminating the need for many of the hazardous chemicals and fertilizers currently used on lawns.”

Pote noted that his company is excited to bring this “game-changing technology to the Lowcountry.”

“Efforts to implement sustainable practices require innovative approaches such as the Air2G2 to truly make the shift required to stop the damage current chemical approaches are causing to our environment,” he added.

Recently recognized by the Sports Turf Manager’s Association and the HSBC Golf Business Forum’s annual innovation awards, this is a cutting edge product with the potential to change the turf health industry for sports fields, golf courses, and residential homeowners, according to Pote. The company’s website at https://byosoil.com/aerificiation-services/ contains additional information. Byo-Gon is the 2012 Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce “Perfect Pitch” award winner for its innovative salt encapsulation technology.