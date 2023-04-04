Cade Gossett wins first round of tennis trivia

Cade Gossett won last week’s Tennis Trivia Presented by Atlantic Properties and takes home two tickets to the finals in the Credit One Charleston Open.

Cade, who lives on Daniel Island with his wife, is finishing his second year of law school in Charleston. He added, “We have been playing a ton of tennis and pickleball. We look forward to attending many more events at Credit One Stadium.”

Last week’s answers:

1. The three players committed to play in this years’ tournament that are from the lowcountry or trained on Daniel Island are: Shelby Rogers, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro.

2. This year is the 51st playing of the Credit One Charleston Open (previously played under different sponsor names).

3. The original named sponsor of what is now the Credit One Charleston Open was Family Circle Magazine.

4. Belinda Bencic won last year’s tournament.

5. The Credit One Stadium as a green clay surface.

6. At the time this question was asked, Aryna Sabalenk was the top seeded player in this year’s tournament. She withdrew because of injury and now Jessica Pegula is the top seed.

7. Elina Svitolina is the Ukrainian player, formerly ranked World No. 3, who was granted a Wild Card to this year’s tournament.

8. “Advantage” is the word used to describe a player’s score after a game goes to deuce and she will win the game if she wins the following point.

9. Sofia Kenin is the former Australian Open Champion was awarded a Wild Card to this year’s tournament.

10. When referencing the score, “love” is the equivalent of zero.