Cahill calls Charleston a ‘community to be cherished’

Protecting Charleston’s authenticity, vibrancy and livability is critical to the entire region, including Daniel Island, according to Betsy Kirkland Cahill, board chair for the Preservation Society of Charleston.

Cahill spoke about the importance of preservation last week at the Daniel Island Club as part of the Daniel Island Community Speaker's Series.

“If you’re bothered by the proliferation of big boxy buildings you see when you drive downtown ... or if you’d like to be able to get to MUSC or Roper during high tide or a heavy rain storm, or if you would like Charleston to stay the living, working city it is and not become either a museum or a playground for tourists,” said Cahill, “then you will understand that preservation has everything to do with a growing and changing city like Charleston.”

Cahill calls herself an “accidental preservationist” who loves Charleston and cares deeply about its future. A native of downtown, Cahill left for college and didn’t return permanently until 30 years later, when she moved back into her childhood home with her husband and family in 2010.

“As I settled into my new life, I was shocked by what was happening to the city; the congestion, tourists, crowds, cruise ships docking at the edge of the historic district,” Cahill said. “Just the overall sense that the city was becoming a brand to be promoted rather than a community to be cherished.”

That year Charleston hit number one in the tourism rankings and has since exploded with visitor numbers, population growth and massive development, according to Cahill, who said the only group she saw standing up and speaking out for the residents was the Preservation Society. She became a member and has served on the board for over a decade and chaired the board for the past seven years.

“I’ve been privileged to participate in a complete turnaround of a group that for most of its history, has been long on enthusiasm and short on funds,” Cahill said. “I’m happy to tell you that’s no more the case. In 2020 we celebrated our centennial with our first ever fundraising campaign. We steamrolled right through COVID, exceeded our goal twice, and finished at $6.3 million.”

That money has been transformational, said Cahill, allowing the organization to expand and strengthen its advocacy efforts at a time when the need has never been greater.

The Preservation Society of Charleston began in 1920 and now has more than 3,000 members who represent every zip code in the community. Cahill attributes the society’s success to the love people have for Charleston and the faith they have in the Preservation Society to protect and preserve what makes it special.

“Whether you live on Daniel Island or James Island, South of Broad or in the north central neighborhood, each of us connects in some way to the beauty, the many layered history, the distinctive character of this place and its people,” she said.