Cainhoy Elementary to hold viewing of ‘Selma’

In observance of Black History Month, Cainhoy Elementary School will host a free viewing of “Selma” for members of the school’s community on Sat., Feb. 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the school. Admission, popcorn and drinks will be provided at no cost.

The movie is a 2014 historical drama based on the 1965 voting rights march from Selma, Alabama, to Montgomery, Alabama, that was led by Martin Luther King Jr., James Bevel, Hosea Williams and John Lewis.