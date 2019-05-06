Cainhoy Fire & rescue and other agencies respond to two fires in Huger

Four days after the South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC) issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert due to elevated drought conditions, a brush fire broke out in the Huger community on the Cainhoy peninsula.

According to Cainhoy Fire & Rescue’s Facebook page, firefighters were dispatched to the 1800 block of Charity Church Road around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 30.

“Crews arrived to find a large outside fire, spreading rapidly, with structural exposures,” stated the post. “Engines were deployed for structural protection while hand crews worked to gain control of the fire. Additional units were requested, including a forestry plow to create a containment line around the area. Crews remained on scene approximately three hours.”

Cainhoy Fire & Rescue stated that approximately five acres burned. No injuries were reported and all structures were protected. Huger Fire Department, Cainhoy Fire Department, Macedonia Fire Department, Bonneau Fire Department, Lake Moultrie Fire Department, SC State Forestry, and Berkeley County EMS all responded to the scene.

The SCFC issued the Red Flag Fire Alert to discourage people from doing any outdoor burning when weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire.

“We’re going to see very favorable conditions for wildfire ignitions over the next few days, particularly with the relative humidity values, which will remain low at least until the weekend,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones, in last week’s press release.

A Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but the Forestry Commission strongly encourages citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted. However, a Red Flag Fire Alert does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires, so residents should contact their local fire departments to check whether such restrictions apply in their areas.

HOUSE FIRE

Cainhoy Fire & Rescue (CFR) also reported that they responded to a home fire on Williamshill Lane in Huger around 2 a.m. on Friday.

“Crews arrived to find a vacant single story residential structure, fully involved,” stated a CFR social media post about the fire. “Crews on scene made a defensive attack and quickly brought the fire under control. Due to there being no hydrants in the area, a water shuttle operation was established and fire apparatus shuttled water into the scene.”

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Assisting in the call were the Huger Fire Department, Cainhoy Fire Department, City of Charleston Fire Department, North Charleston Fire Department, and Berkeley County EMS. The American Red Cross is assisting the owner of the home, who has been displaced due to the blaze. The ARC is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essential, as well as comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

To make a donation to the ARC, visit www.redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.