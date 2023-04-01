Cainhoy Methodist cemetery makes eternal impact

Cainhoy Methodist Meeting House & Old Ruins Cemetery, located off Clements Ferry Road, participated in the national nonprofit Wreaths Across America program last month. The celebration marked the cemetery’s first time being involved in the nationwide effort.

The public ceremony included longtime Cainhoy resident MaeRe Skinner, who serves as chair of the nonprofit corporation that owns and oversees the cemetery, which dates back to the late 1600s

“It went really well,” stated Skinner after the program. “It was a very special ceremony for all involved and we hope to make it an annual event.”

Fred Lincoln, a longtime member of the Jack Primus community on the Cainhoy peninsula, was also in attendance and spoke at the event. Both Skinner and Lincoln have been advocating for preservation and protection of the site for decades and have several generations of ancestors buried in or adjacent to the cemetery.

The ceremony also featured the Philip Simmons High School AFJROTC Color Guard. Michelle Siau, CMSgt, USAF, Ret, aerospace science instructor for the school’s AFJROTC program, attended as well. The cadets placed wreaths around the ruins of the old Cainhoy Meeting House, which served as a temporary hospital during the Revolutionary War. About 25 community members took part in the event, including a Gold Star mother whose oldest son passed away in the line of duty.

This year, there were more than 3,100 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day with more than 2 million volunteers.

Cainhoy Methodist Meeting House & Old Ruins Cemetery surpassed its goal to raise enough funds to place 18 sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the gravesites of local heroes laid to rest there.