Cainhoy Methodist to lay wreaths to honor veterans

National nonprofit Wreaths Across America announced that Cainhoy Methodist Meeting House & Old Ruins Cemetery, located off Clements Ferry Road on the Cainhoy peninsula, will be joining in the mission to “Remember, Honor, Teach,” as an official location for 2022. This is the first year that the cemetery will participate in this national program.

The ceremony at Cainhoy Methodist Meeting House & Old Ruins Cemetery will begin at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, and feature the Philip Simmons High School AFJROTC Color Guard. The community is welcome to attend.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely. This year, there will be more than 3,100 participating locations.

The goal for the Cainhoy Methodist Meeting House & Old Ruins Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place 20 sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

Longtime Cainhoy resident MaeRe Skinner serves as chair of the nonprofit that owns and oversees the Cainhoy Methodist Meeting House & Old Ruins Cemetery, which dates back to the late 1600s. Skinner has been advocating for preservation and protection of the site for decades and has several generations of family members buried there.

“This opportunity is an exciting new way for us to honor the service of the many veterans who have been interred here over the last 300 years, as well as the use of the Meeting House as a hospital during the Siege of Charleston in 1780,” said Skinner. “We’re very grateful for the wreath donations that have come in from the community.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath for Cainhoy Methodist Meeting House & Old Ruins Cemetery can visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/171142 to learn more.

The cemetery can be accessed via Burkett’s Bend Lane in the Oak Bluff subdivision off Clements Ferry Road.