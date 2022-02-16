Cainhoy peninsula’s Keith School to get historical marker

Hundreds of African American students spent their days in the Keith School on Clements Ferry Road in the early to mid-1900s to receive a gift not granted to the generations before them — an education.

The modest and simple one-room schoolhouse wasn’t a grand structure with pillars or granite steps — but to the children who gathered there, it was everything. Soon, the state will recognize the importance of the site with a new state historical marker, sponsored by the Wando-Huger Development Community Corporation. An application for the marker was first submitted to the state in 2020, the sign was approved in 2021 and is now in production.

“Before this school, my father and them would go to their aunt’s house just to learn their ABCs, basically just to learn to read and write their names and so forth,” said longtime resident Fred Lincoln, a member of the nearby Jack Primus community, at an event at the school in August 2019. “You have to think at the time this school was being built, you had people living who were former slaves ... They were in this community.”

And they were craftsmen, Lincoln continued, who understood the importance of education.

Cainhoy peninsula resident Vernelle Dickerson serves alongside Lincoln on the Wando-Huger Community Development Corp. and the Keith School Museum Board.

“The teachers had to come to the school early in the morning to make the fire in the winter for the school to be warm for the kids, and to show the importance of education,” Dickerson said. “Even though it was a struggle, these kids, they still came and they learned ...

Because they knew that education would mean their freedom.”

Dickerson started working on the Keith School historical marker several years ago, at the urging of Statehouse Rep. Joseph Jefferson. She had invited the legislator to an event at the school and he passed by it a couple of times before finding it.

“He said, 'We're not going to let that happen anymore,’” Dickerson recalled. “So he sent me out, and he said, 'You go find a sign that we could put out there so that people will be able to see it.’”

Jefferson, who represents District 102 in Berkeley and Dorchester counties, even helped raise the money needed to create the sign through donations from his constituents.

“He is the best representative that we have in Berkeley County as far as I'm concerned,” Dickerson added. “... Because he fights with us for everything we do.”

The South Carolina Department of Archives and History oversees the state’s Historical Marker Program and approves all new state markers, according to coordinator Edwin Breeden, PhD. The program has helped bring more than 1,900 historical markers to the state.

Typically, about 50 new markers are approved each year. The program receives no regular state funding, as stated on its website, and “has always depended on the citizens of South Carolina to suggest, document, sponsor, maintain, and pay for markers.” Fees typically run between $1,970 and $2,280 for each cast aluminum sign.

The Keith School was in operation from the early 1920s to 1950s. Today, the Keith School Museum, a replica of the school, sits just behind the remnants of the foundation of the original structure, which was destroyed by Hurricane Hugo in 1989. Breeden believes the site is a “great candidate” for a marker.

“The most immediate reason being its significance as an educational and social institution for the Wando community,” he said. “In addition, part of the value of historical markers is that they highlight how, through specific places, the history of individual communities is intertwined with even bigger stories. In this case, the Keith School site connects Wando to the broader story of how African Americans throughout South Carolina and elsewhere worked to provide a decent education for their community despite the inequities of the Jim

Crow era.”

“There is rarely space on the marker itself to discuss that fuller context, but it can hopefully serve as a starting point for people to go learn more about that place and how it fits into those broader events and themes,” he continued.

Dickerson is hopeful that the sign will be installed in 2022 and she is already planning an unveiling celebration. In addition to providing an important historical account of the Keith School, she’d like the marker to serve as a source of inspiration for the community.

“You have to know where you came from to know where you’re going,” she said. “It's a path. So if I came from there and I'm here now, I could go even further ... A lot of the people who built that school couldn't even read ... I want (our community members) to recognize

that you can become anything you want to be. It just takes that positive attitude ... and for them to see what our ancestors represented. Our ancestors were positive and they had to have faith in order to do all of that.”

For additional information on the South Carolina Historical Marker Program, visit scdah.sc.gov/historic-preservation/programs/historical-markers.