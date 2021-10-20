Cainhoy peninsula’s population and development are booming

Cainhoy peninsula is experiencing an unprecedented rate of growth in development. Both new residential and new business development are in a boom phase.

Clements Ferry Road has long been a thoroughfare for the import and export of goods. Now, the ever-expanding corridor, soon to be a 10-mile long, four-lane wide, $66 million strip is an avenue of commerce. It’s a gateway of intertwining housing and business development that is keeping the City of Charleston planning department busy.

According to a January report from the City of Charleston’s Department of Planning, Preservation & Sustainability, Daniel Island and Cainhoy combined have doubled its population since the 2010 Census from 8,095 to 16,391.

Daniel Island and Cainhoy saw residential building permits increase from 465 in 2019 to 529 in 2020. The total number of single and multi-family unit permits issued nearly doubled across the city, according to the city’s building permit data.

The following are a series of developments potentially coming down the pipeline that have been under review by the city’s Technical Review Committee (TRC) in the past three months.

Note: Not all of the following developments have in-depth site plan details and/or renderings documented with TRC. All of the information was accessed from the city’s website (charleston-sc.gov).

Cainhoy Sports Park

At the Aug. 12 TRC meeting, a project called Cainhoy Sports Park Amenity was under pre-application review. The location for the site plan is River Village Drive in Cainhoy (no exact address listed).

The plan calls for a 23.5-acre plat with three buildings, parking, sports courts and pools. The owner is Cainhoy Land & Timber, LLC. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton.

The site plan was ordered to be revised and resubmitted to TRC. For more information, contact Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com

Coastal Kids Dental

At the Sept. 9 TRC meeting, a project called Coastal Kids Dental was under second review. The location for the site plan is 122 Renaissance Drive in Cainhoy.

The plan calls for a half-acre, pad-ready site for the construction of a dental office. The establishment is estimated to be approximately 5,400 square feet. The owner is Daniel Island resident Jacob Driggers and the applicant is Earthsource Engineering. The architect is Loring Design Group (Florida), the landscape architect is Outdoor

Spatial Design, LLC and the surveyor is Parker Land Surveying.

The site plan was ordered to be revised and resubmitted to TRC. A third review is set for Oct. 28.

For more information, contact Vince Sottile at sottilev@earthsoureeng.com

Del Webb

At the Sept. 16 TRC meeting, a project called Del Webb was under second review. The location for the major subdivision concept plan is Clements Ferry Road and Cainhoy Road in Cainhoy (no exact address listed.)

The site plan calls for a 585-acre plat with 1,094 multi-family units. The owner is Cainhoy Land & Timber, LLC and the applicant is Thomas & Hutton.

The site plan was ordered to be revised and resubmitted to TRC. A third review is set for Oct. 21.

For more information, contact Will Cox at cox.w@tandh.com

Project Throughput

At the Sept. 30 TRC meeting, a project called Project Throughput was under first review. The location for the site plan is Charleston Regional Parkway in Cainhoy.

The plan calls for a 162-acre plat for an 89,200-square-foot transload facility for trucks to transport cargo as well as an area for trailer parking. The early site work includes clearing of vegetation and rough grading.

The owner is South Carolina Ports Authority, the applicant is Thomas & Hutton and the developer is TKC Tradeport, LLC based out of Charlotte.

The site plan is pending final documentation. Once approved, it will be submitted to Zoning for stamping.

A second review is set for Oct. 28. For more information, contact Scott Greene at greene.s@tandh.com

Woodfield II

At the Sept. 30 TRC meeting, a project called Woodfield II was under second review. The location for the site plan is Point Hope in Cainhoy (no exact address listed).

The plan calls for a 10-acre plat for a mixed-use project on Point Hope Parkway, Foundation Street and Hopewell Drive. The project includes a four-story residential building with 223 multi-family units, a one-story retail store, a one-story mail/leasing office and four other buildings with a total of seven altogether with 224 parking spaces.

The street lighting is to be provided by the owner/developer and designed for city requirements for appearance and mounting height. The owner is Woodfield Investments, LLC and the applicant is Thomas & Hutton.

The site plan was ordered to be revised and resubmitted to TRC. For more information, contact Brian Riley at riley.b@tandh.com

Point Hope Village

At the Oct. 7 TRC meeting, a master-planned community project called Point Hope Village Retail was under first review. The location for the site plan is 116 Renaissance Lane in Cainhoy.

The plan calls for a 5,065-square-foot retail building on a half-acre plat. The building would require a minimum of 10 parking spaces and right now 34 exist and two of them are designated for handicap motorists. The parking lot, drainage system and utilities are already installed. It is the owner’s responsibility to repair all damaged sidewalks to reinstate an ADA-accessible route. The owner is Joseph Lasardi, the applicant is Earthsource Engineering and the architect is SMHA, Inc.

The maximum building height is six stories. The site plan was ordered to be revised and resubmitted to TRC.

For more information, contact Vince Sottile at sottilev@earthsourceeng.com

Wando Village - Pocket Park

At the Oct. 14 TRC meeting, a project called Wando Village - Pocket Park was under third review. The location for the site plan is 335 Blowing Fresh Dr. in Cainhoy.

The plan calls for a 1.3-acre plat for an amenity pavilion, boardwalk, paths/sidewalk, and parking. The owner is Pulte Homes and the applicant is Thomas & Hutton.

The site plan is pending final documentation. Once approved, it will be submitted to Zoning for stamping.

For more information, contact Will Cox at cox.w@tandh.com

Point Hope Commons

At the Oct. 14 TRC meeting, a project called Point Hope Commons was under second review. The location for the site plan is 112 Renaissance Lane in Cainhoy.

The plan calls for just less than a half-acre plat for a commercial building and restaurant space. The square footage was unattainable from the site’s architectural plans. The owner is Renaissance Lane, LLC and the applicant is Lowcountry Land Development Consultants.

The site plan is pending final documentation. Once approved, it will be submitted to Zoning for stamping.

For more information, contact Kevin Coffey at kevin@lowcountryldc.com

Southern Eagle Expansion

At the Oct. 14 TRC meeting, a project called Southern Eagle Expansion was under pre-application review. The location for the site plan is 1600 Charleston Regional Parkway in Cainhoy.

The plan calls for a 4.2-acre plat for a warehouse expansion and construction of expanded truck court, trailer parking areas, and existing utility relocation. The maximum building height is 55 feet and two parking spaces will be allotted per employee. The owner is Southern Eagle Distributing and the applicant is Southern Eagle Distributing.

The site plan was ordered to be revised and resubmitted to TRC. For more information, contact Jim Henderson at jhenderson@soeagle.net

Governor’s Cay

Next Thursday, at the Oct. 28 TRC meeting, a project called Governor’s Cay Amenity will be under first review. The location for the site plan is 808 King Oaks Court in Cainhoy.

The plan calls for an 8-acre plat for a pool, bathrooms and a pavilion to serve the existing townhome community. The owner is Lennar Carolinas, LLC and the applicant is Thomas & Hutton.

For more information, contact Jason Hutchinson at hutchinson.j@tandh.com

The city’s TRC meets every Thursday morning online via Zoom at 9 a.m.