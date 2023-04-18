Cainhoy warehouse, logistics building slated to replace pond site

This week there are new developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as the application results for items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING

CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

April 20

Cainhoy Sanders House – Site plan on park and open space improvements at 2025 Sanders House St. in Cainhoy.

Nowell Creek Pedestrian/Cycling Bridge – Linear construction (e-Review) on shared-use path and pedestrian bridge along Daniel Island Drive.

April 27

Point Hope Pump Station – Site plan for a pump station, force main and gravity sewer extension at 1236 Clements Ferry Road in Cainhoy.

Restore at Point Hope – Site plan for a single-family attached and detached residential building with 93 units at 1236 Clements Ferry Road in Cainhoy.

Mankiewicz Expansion – Site plan for expansion/improvement of existing facility by the addition of a warehouse and logistics building and filling a pond site at 1200 Charleston Regional Pkwy. in Cainhoy.

RESULTS

CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

April 13

Medical Office Building – Site plan for a new medical office building with associated infrastructure at 1236 Clements Ferry Rd. in Cainhoy. Results: Submit to TRC for 1st review.

Primus Park – A concept plan for a new single-family subdivision with 101 units on 108 acres at 2150 Clements Ferry Road in Cainhoy. Results: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

Clements Ferry Industrial – A site plan (eReview) on one industrial building with a stormwater detention pond and bioswale at 1001 Charleston Regional Pkwy. in Cainhoy. Results: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

Marshes at Daniel Island – Review of revisions to previously approved single-family major subdivision road plans at 146 Fairbanks Drive on Daniel Island. Results: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED CITY & COUNTY MEETINGS

Berkeley Co. Bd. of Education is meeting the first and third Tuesday each month through April 2023. Starting May 2023, they will meet the first and third Monday. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Berkeley Co. Council meets fourth Mon. of each month, 6 p.m., Berkeley County Admin. Blg., 1003 Hwy 52, Moncks Corner.

City of Charleston Council typically meets the second and fourth Tues. of each month, 5 p.m., City Hall, 80 Broad Street, Charleston, SC and/or virtually via Conference Call #1-929-205-6099; Access Code: 912 096 416. Exceptions: Summer Schedule - 3rd Tues. of June, July, and August; December meetings on the 1st and 3rd Tues. Dates and locations subject to change.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meets every Thurs. at 9 a.m.via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design meets the 1st Wed. of each month at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning meets the 1st and 3rd Tues. of each month at 5:15 p.m., except for January and July when no meeting is held on the 1st Tues.

City of Charleston Design Review Board meets the 1st and 3rd Mon. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Planning Commission meets the 3rd Wed. of every month at 5 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Large projects meets the 2nd and 4th Wed. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Small projects meets the 2nd and 4th Thurs. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

All meetings are open for public comment except the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meetings.

Compiled by Zach Giroux