Called to serve

Mission trips can be transforming journeys for those who selflessly volunteer to help others. This summer local do-gooders traveled near and far to help those less fortunate. Their missions may have been different, but they all shared the same goal - to help others.

In June, Daniel Island locals Jennifer Roberts and Jenny Hartzog traveled together to Durban, South Africa with Operation Christmas Child (OCC), an international religious relief organization that provides shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items, and school supplies to those in need around the world.

Hartzog became involved with OCC in North Carolina, when her now 19-year-old son was just 2. She wanted to teach her son at an early age about giving back. Her recent trip to Durban was the first time she was able to experience the happiness her efforts produced.

“I loved watching the joy on the children’s faces especially over simple items that we take for granted,” said Hartzog.

The most difficult parts of the trip for Hartzog were the preparations and logistics for the journey. While raising the money for her trip, Hartzog received an email informing her that an anonymous donor had donated the remaining cost of her trip.

“There were tears in my eyes that day as I read the email and realized that someone had blessed me in such an extravagant way by providing the opportunity for me to experience in person the joy on a child’s face when they open a shoebox gift,” she said.

Roberts, Hartzog’s traveling partner, serves as the regional area coordinator for OCC. This wasn’t Roberts first mission trip. In 2013, she traveled to Uganda with the organization. Roberts believes there are ample opportunities to help those in need.

“Going to other places to serve others is important, but we all need to look around us every day and figure out where we can help others right here in our own city…People need help everywhere,” said Roberts.

Caroline Smith’s two sons, Fordham and Pinckney, stayed close to home this summer. The two Daniel Island boys traveled with the First Scots Presbyterian youth group and worked with the Asheville Youth Missions on a variety of service projects.

“The lessons they learned and adventures they experienced were incredible,” exclaimed the proud mom.

The boys’ projects ranged from serving food and doing yard work. Both agreed it was a memorable experience.

“It really felt good to give back to the community,” said Fordham.

His brother echoed that sentiment and found the experience made him appreciate his life.

“It felt good helping others and gaining experience,” he said.

Daniel Island resident Mel Alm is a missionary with Bread of Life Mission and splits her time between the U.S. and Kenya. She went on her first mission during college after her father died as a way to honor his memory. The Daniel Island Fellowship parishioner has advice for anyone interested in heading off on a mission, “Just go!”

“We go in order to give, but we end up receiving so much more,” continued Alm.

Dr. John Ramey’s recent medical mission trip was a family affair. Ramey, his wife, Mikki, and their children, 17-year-old JT, 13-year-old Will, and 11-year-old Kaitlin, traveled to Nicaragua with One World Health. The mission trip was a life-affirming experience for the Daniel Island family.

One of Ramey’s most memorable moments from the trip was his encounter with a patient with clubbed feet. As an allergist, he felt frustrated that he couldn’t do much to help her. However, when he listened to her talk about dealing with life’s struggles, he found inspiration.

“The lady with the clubbed feet taught me the importance of determination and strength even when the world or even my body says that I should give up. It also reminded me life is hard, but it is up to each of us to decide how we deal with these trials. Next time I go through a trial, I will remind myself of the beauty and determination of the lady with clubbed feet,” Ramey recalled.

The trip was eye-opening for the Ramey children as well. Kaitlin wrote a blog chronicling her adventure. JT, Ramey’s oldest son, came away with an appreciation for his life.

“Going on the mission trip was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had,” he said. “I got to help some of the nicest people I’ve ever met and see how fortunate we are living on Daniel Island having everything we need.”

In July, Jeff Angerman left the comfort of his Daniel Island home and headed to Thailand with East Cooper Baptist Church. Part of the mission was to teach conversational English and share the Christian gospel. Although it was difficult to be away from his family, there were many highlights that will leave a lasting impact, he said.

“It is memorable and rewarding to see trust and friendship build during that time together,” added Angerman.

Daniel Island resident Kelly Cobb headed out to Honduras just last weekend with her daughter, Kaki, on a week-long mission organized by the LAMB Institute, a multifaceted ministry based in Honduras.

Cobb was excited to take the trip with her daughter.

“Experiencing a mission trip with my daughter has been even more special…we leave tomorrow for her third trip and my second trip,” said Cobb, before the pair headed out.

“I believe in mission work whether it is local or international, but there is something about going into an area that is so foreign that helps you see things differently when you get back home,” she added.

Jodi McCall, missions pastor for Seacoast Church, says going on a mission can be a transforming adventure.

“Stepping outside of what is comfortable and serving on a global mission trip is an excellent way to make a difference in the world and (get) a life-changing experience personally,” said McCall.