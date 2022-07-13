Calling all kids: Enter the Daniel Island Kids Young Philanthropist Contest

It’s never too early to learn the value of giving. In an effort to encourage philanthropy at a young age, the Daniel Island Property Association is sponsoring the Daniel Island Kids Young Philanthropist Contest.

The POA hopes the contest will get young residents excited about the concept of philanthropy, as well as giving them an opportunity to support local worthy causes. The contest is open now and will run until Aug. 26. Check out the Daniel Island Property Association website (bit.ly/3yWVsSM) for all the specifics.

All fundraising efforts are encouraged. Projects can include lemonade stands, bake sales, raffles, car washes, GoFundMe pages, or any idea that can raise money for a worthwhile cause.

The Daniel Island Community Foundation worked with the Daniel Island School and Philip Simmons High School to identify two organizations that they could raise funds for in 2022. A third charity was selected by the Resident Advisory Committee. Three charities were chosen to benefit from the Daniel Island Kids Young Philanthropist Contest.

The Callen-Lacey Center for Children in Moncks Corner is a residential group home and emergency shelter that serves children in foster care who are victims of abuse or neglect. The center also provides a variety of programs to help the community’s most vulnerable.

Families Helping Families, located on Clements Ferry Road, serves the Charleston and the tri-county area. The nonprofit mobile food pantry helps veterans, children, disabled individuals and those in the community facing food insecurities.

Berkeley County Animal Center is dedicated to making a “PAWsitive” mark on the community by making sure the animals of Berkeley County receive the attention needed during their time at the center. Donations help with medical assistance, foster supplies, spay and neuter, off-site events, and a variety of needs.

According to the DIPOA website, the funds raised will be matched up to $5,000 per charity by the Daniel Island Community Foundation. All donations must be made via the Daniel Island Community Foundation to qualify.

Fundraising proceeds must be submitted to the POA office no later than Friday, Aug. 26. Donations can be made by check made payable to The Matching Fund or credit card at the Donate2It page – the DIPOA’s third party fundraising platform. Make sure to include The Daniel Island Kids Young Philanthropist Contest in the memo.

The top-three young philanthropists who raise the most money will win gift cards. The three winners will be announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30. If you’re interested in being a part of this worthwhile contest check out the DIPOA website at dicommunity.org or contact Danielle Stix directly at the DIPOA.