Campaigning during Covid-19

COVID-19 has radically altered the face of traditional political campaigning. With a critical primary election approaching on June 9, candidates have been challenged to rapidly cancel speaking engagements, switch gears, and adapt to get their messages to voters.

Daniel Island residents will have the opportunity to vote for a new South Carolina State Representative for District 99, and select Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate and U.S. Congress for South Carolina District 1. A runoff, if necessary, is planned for June 23.

Jen Gibson, who is running as a Democratic candidate for the District 99 seat, said, “Attending community events and meeting voters at their homes is not a safe option right now. We are relying more on social media, phone calls and texts, and old-fashioned mail to connect with voters.”

Gibson posted a series of how-to videos on her Facebook page to promote absentee voting as a viable option for the June 9 election. In the videos she explained that many people can qualify for absentee voting, and she is available to answer questions about the process.

Duke Bucker, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, concurred. “My campaign had plans to hold ‘Duke for Senate — Faith & Values’ rallies in every county in the state. We held rallies in Lexington, Colleton, and Horry counties before the novel coronavirus became widespread. Now, we have had to use email and social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get our message out.”

Buckner has also invested in a direct mail campaign to reach constituents.

There’s also concern about staffing the physical polling locations.

“The primary will look different in that poll workers will not be able to be found. There will be long lines and a lot of frustration, I believe,” said Joe Reynolds, a candidate who also is running for U.S. Senate. He said that limited opportunities for engagement give the incumbents an advantage and that fundraising has been negatively impacted.

Reynolds is relying on text messages, billboards, and an “on the road” campaign where he can speak to people in neighborhoods through a loud speaker while social distancing.

“The crisis certainly puts everything in perspective. We are working hard to convey our message of improving government efficiency and effectiveness, while also realizing that families and businesses are struggling to cope with this challenge,” said Mark Smith, a Daniel Island resident pursuing the state representative seat in District 99. “In many ways this pandemic has allowed citizens to see the best and worst of what government is all about.”

The inability to interact with large groups is his biggest challenge, so Smith has placed a greater emphasis on social media, networking, virtual town halls, and Zoom chats. He also appreciates old-fashioned, one-on-one telephone conversations.

For more information about absentee voting, visit https://www.scvotes.org/absentee-voting

The following candidates will be on the ballot during the June primary election:

SOUTH CAROLINA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 99

Incumbent Nancy Mace will not be running for the seat.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Jen Gibson (D)

Gibson, a small business owner of 20 years, is focused on improving infrastructure, cleaning up the environment, funding for public education, and ethical leadership. She currently serves as the president of Charleston Area Democratic Women. www.jenfor sc.com

Donna Brown Newton (D)

Newton is a Mount Pleasant resident who has been employed with Charleston County Schools for over 25 years. She said, “I am a candidate for South Carolina State House because I know I can be the voice for the people.” She vows to work toward transparency in government and improve education and health care. www.donnabrownnewton.com

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

David Herndon (R)

Herndon is dedicated to solving traffic congestion issues in the area, as well as calling for term limits and government reform. He is a small businessman who believes in “clean, ethical, accountable government.” Herndon resides on Daniel Island. www.davidherndonsc.com

Shawn Pinkston (R)

Pinkston is a veteran of the Iraq War, attorney, and a former communications director who resides on Daniel Island with his wife and four children. He has served as a leader of his neighborhood association. Pinkston views education, traffic congestion, and tax reform as the most critical issues facing the district. www.shawnpinkston.com

Mark Smith (R)

“I am committed to keeping our citizens informed and safe, while working tirelessly to reform state government to make it more efficient, effective and to serve all people,” stated Smith. He is a small business owner, a former Mount Pleasant councilman, and lives on Daniel Island. www.votemarksmith.com

Chris Staubes (R)

Staubes’ platform prioritizes three key issues of importance: infrastructure, education and integrity. He is the owner of a law firm and has over 20 years of experience assisting small- and medium-sized businesses locally. Staubes also serves as the president of the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce. www.VoteChrisStaubes.com

U.S. SENATE SEAT

Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison is running unopposed.

Duke Buckner (R)

Buckner said that it’s “time for the righteous to govern” and noted that his campaign is based on faith and values. He is “pro-life, pro Second Amendment, and pro-fiscal.” A former educator turned attorney, he owns a law firm with locations in three cities in South Carolina. Buckner resides in Walterboro and has served as a member of city council. www.bucknerforsenate.com

Lindsey Graham (R) incumbent

Graham’s focus is on foreign policy as South Carolina’s current representative in the U.S. Senate. He has held the office since 2002. While acting as senator, Graham continues to serve in the United States Air Force Reserves. He resides in Seneca. www.lindseygraham.com

Michael LaPierre (R)

LaPierre believes in securing our borders, protection of Second Amendment rights, privatization of health care, and tax code reform. He plans to share a message of “inspired conservatism” and will “support legislation that will help South Carolinians thrive economically.” www.lapierreforsenate.com

Joe Reynolds (R)

“I have a term limit amendment for senators, ethics rules regarding fundraising in Washington, and an additional oath of office that states I will not profit from my office. I'm only running for one term,” Reynolds said. He is a chief engineer who graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in 1987. He said his military experience will help him to bring the “grit and drive” needed in government. www.reynolds2020.com

U.S. Representative for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District

Incumbent Joe Cunningham (D) will seek re-election in November.

Chris Cox (R)





Kathy Landing (R) Cox makes waves by doing things unconventionally. He is a chainsaw carving artist and leads “Bikers for Trump” with 300,000 members. A resident of Mount Pleasant, Cox wants to give the Lowcountry “a seat at the table” with an influential voice, to focus on the economy, to rebuild infrastructure, and to persist in “building the wall.” www.chriscox2020.com

Landing has 34 years of financial planning experience and serves on the Mount Pleasant Town Council and on the board of directors for the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce. She is committed to economic development and said that congress is failing to provide what we need most — safety, infrastructure, and healthcare. www.kathylanding.com

Nancy Mace (R)

Mace is serving her second term as the state representative for District 99. She is an author and commercial real estate agent who lives on Daniel Island. Her interests include lowering taxes and tackling debt, improving infrastructure, supporting veterans, and securing the border. www.nancymace.org

Brad Mole (R)