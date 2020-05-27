Campaigns challenged to connect in the coronavirus climate

Campaigning looks a lot different during the COVID-19 crisis. Up close and personal campaigning has been sidelined by the pandemic. Lowcountry candidates are facing unprecedented challenges to connect with voters.

While traditional door-knocking and large town halls are off limits, campaigns are coming up with innovative ways to get the word out. Lowcountry Republicans and Democrats are hosting internet events and texting campaigns. Both the Daniel Island GOP Club and the South Berkeley Democrats switched to online meetings.

The DI GOP Club is featuring guest speakers discussing topics ranging from pandemic response to economic recovery online. On May 16, the South Berkeley Democrats hosted a virtual forum for Democratic candidates in the South Carolina State House District 99 race. Local candidates hosted a variety of virtual events, including medical specialists speaking on COVID-19 issues.

DI GOP Club member and House District 99 candidate Mark Smith is making more phone calls and doing social media ads, but said campaign fundamentals haven’t changed.

“It’s still about connecting with as many voters as possible and building trust. I’m going to leave it all on the field and I’m hopeful our efforts will pay off on June 9,” said Smith.

South Berkeley Democrats member Jen Gibson also is running for House District 99. She is using social media platforms and digital resources to get her message out.

“We are using phone calls and texts as a primary way to contact voters. We prefer to meet people in the community, but it just is not possible in today’s environment,” she said.

High school student Morgan Baker is currently working remotely at home as an intern for the Nancy Mace campaign. He continues to process requests for yard signs and bumper stickers, all while maintaining social distancing protocols.

“I’m helping the campaign in every way I can. In the final stretch, motivating our voters is absolutely critical,” he said.

Laurie Steinke, with the South Carolina Democratic Party, has adjusted to the new normal while working on several campaigns, including Kathryn Whitaker’s run for State Senate District 37.

“The SCDP has met the COVID challenge by providing virtual training on phone and text banking, candidate forums, county conventions, etc. DI precinct presidents and volunteers have used this time to connect with voters via text and telephone,” explained Steinke.

Gerrick Sands, vice president for Ashley Cooper Young Democrats, said they’ve been using technology as their primary form of communication. “Campaigning in the COVID-19 world is very challenging as far as reaching out to people since face-to-face communication is limited.”

Charleston Young Republicans Chairman Joe Bowers said the organization is planning to virtually showcase candidates during these turbulent times, adding, “we’re leaning towards a town hall format.” The group also has been promoting live events online.