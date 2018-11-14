Can you guess this week’s photo? Enter and win!

In honor of the 15th anniversary of The Daniel Island News, we are bringing back a former favorite feature – the Mystery Photo Contest! Each week, we will print a photo of a scene or object found on Daniel Island. Guess what is depicted in the picture and send your response to mysterypic@ thedanielislandnews.com by noon on Saturday. A winner will be chosen randomly from those who answer correctly and announced in the following week’s issue.

Daniel Island resident Robert Dunn, who lives in Smythe Park, guessed correctly in last week’s Mystery Photo Contest. Robert identified the photo as the bronze fishing statue next to the pond beside the Volvo Car Stadium on Seven Farms Drive. His prize for winning – a Daniel Island News baseball cap.

A semi-retired university accounting professor (he still teaches online), Robert moved to Daniel Island with his wife, Jane, in the spring of 2015 from LaGrange, Georgia. This was his first time participating in the paper’s Mystery Photo Contest. Robert knew right away where last week’s photo was taken.

“It is special to me because I have a bronze statue in my yard of children and also two across the street.”

One of the statues near Robert’s home, which overlooks Smythe Lake, is designed to have a fishing pole, so when there is a crowd expected at the park for an event, Robert says he cuts a bamboo pole out of his yard and places it in the statue. He believes the statues like the one pictured in the photo and others on the island are “assets of the community for the enjoyment of all.” Robert also regularly cleans the statues near his home to keep them in tip top shape.

“Something needs to be done,” he said. “So I do it. If everyone adopted a project on their own, the island would be a better place.”

Good advice!

Send your answer to mysterypic@thedanielislandnews.com by noon on Saturday, Nov. 17. The winner will receive a Daniel Island News baseball hat!

Congrats to Robert Dunn - last week’s winner!