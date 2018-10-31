Candidates Get Candid

Editor’s Note: Candidates for each race were given the same questions and asked to keep their responses to 200 words. In some cases, responses were edited to fit within the allotted space.

S.C. HOUSE DISTRICT 99

JEN GIBSON (D)

www.jenforsc.com

Raised in Mount Pleasant, Gibson has lived in the Lowcountry for most of her life. The political newcomer has started several businesses, and is the current co-owner of Wanderlust Travel Boutique. Education reform is one of her top talking points. Gibson is a believer in making teacher salaries more competitive, recognizing learning disabilities in students earlier, and allowing more flexibility for teachers in their curriculums. In addition, Gibson has urged a minimum wage increase to $15, so every worker can make a livable wage. The candidate recently stated on her blog that she supports the second amendment, but believes in mandatory completed background checks for all gun purchases.

Daniel Island News: What do you most want voters to know about you?

Jen Gibson: In 2016, my dad was battling pancreatic cancer, my husband and I learned our son was struggling due to several neurological disorders, and we realized homeschooling was the only way we could successfully educate our son. In 2017, I mourned the loss of my father, created a network of amazing doctors and therapists for my son, and found the perfect private school. I survived the worst year of my life because I had financial resources, great insurance, and supportive friends and colleagues. I also realized too many people I met in the same situations did not have the abundance of resources we had and were failed by the education and health care system. In 2018, I decided to become a public servant. I will be a Representative for all of the people in District 99. I want to make life better for South Carolinians, not special interest groups. I will utilize a variety of experts in the field to create innovative, economical, and proactive solutions for our schools, our healthcare system, the VC Summers debacle, and the traffic gridlock we sit in daily.

DIN: What do you see as the biggest issue facing the Daniel Island and Cainhoy communities - and how will you address it if elected?

JG: The biggest issue facing Daniel Island and Wando/Cainhoy is our inadequate system of roads and crumbling infrastructure. The amount of lost time and economic opportunity sitting in traffic is unacceptable. We need to stop reacting to the lack of funding and oversight of the past and start making proactive actions to fix what is broken today. It’s time to plan for the needs of tomorrow. I will establish a plan and funding for the additional traffic that will result from the Cainhoy Plantation development and the continued construction in North Mt. Pleasant and Awendaw that funnels through the Clements Ferry/526 corridor. It will include the widening of roads, adding new routes, and a new bridge to connect Cainhoy to north of Hanahan to alleviate traffic on Clements Ferry, 526, I-26, and the Hanahan community. I will also advocate for increased resources for mass transit. This investment can be repaid by commuters when an extensive and timely route is established.

DIN: S.C. is consistently ranked among the lowest in the U.S. for education, even coming in dead last in 2017’s ranking. What forms of legislation would you support to increase South Carolina’s national education ranking?

JG: I am endorsed by the South Carolina Education Association because the educators of South Carolina feel I have the knowledge and ideas to solve our education crisis in SC. The SC Education Accountability Act needs a complete overhaul. We rely too heavily on standardized tests to assess our teachers and students. We overburden teachers with unnecessary paperwork. We must give teachers back their autonomy in their classroom to do the jobs they were highly educated to do. We must also set and fund an accurate budget for education. We overspend on administration, curriculum and facilities in some areas. We do not spend enough on teacher salaries. The issue is not do we use property tax or sales tax funds. The issue is not about one student or one district getting more money than another. The issue is finding a way to affordably educate every child equitably.

DIN: The 2018 temporary closure of the westbound lanes of the James B. Edwards Bridge over the Wando River put the safety of our roadways in the spotlight. Do you believe enough is being done to address the overall health of this bridge and other structures across the state? Why or why not?

JG: The cable failure on the James B. Edwards Bridge proved we were not adequately funding road and bridge maintenance. It also highlighted the lack of oversight and transparency at the Department of Transportation. There is plenty of blame to go around, so I choose to focus on solving the problem we all know exists. The current 10 year Department of Transportation plan to gradually repair and replace 30 years of neglected roads and bridges is not acceptable. It is a case of too little, too late. Our state cannot afford the cost to our quality of life or our economy due to another emergency infrastructure failure in our state. We must fix our roads and bridges now.

DIN: A number of state legislators have been targeted in recent years in an extensive ethics/corruption probe by State Prosecutor David Pascoe - among them former Rep. Jim Merrill. Do you feel ethics reform and greater transparency are needed, and if so, what new policies would you propose to make that happen?

JG: The culture of corruption is ever present in Columbia. For a generation, we have had a Republican controlled state senate, state house, and governor’s office, and yet, we are on the bottom of all the good lists and the top of all the bad ones. This has nothing to do with Republican values or ideals. It has everything to do with a network of insiders consolidating their power through control of money, access to information, and districts drawn to benefit incumbent legislators and not the efficiency of government.

Jim Merrill ran unopposed since 2000. There was no accountability or transparency because no one ever asked him what he stood for. No one ever asked him to explain his voting history. As long as we cling to the idea that political party is the only factor when we vote, we will continue to have politicians. I am ready to be a leader and appoint an independent commission to redistrict our state. I am ready to be a leader and forfeit the state house’s ability to be its own ethics investigator. I am ready to be a leader and say no to corporate interest money.

NANCY MACE (R)

www.nancymace.org

Since winning the special general election in January of this year, Daniel Island resident Nancy Mace has been the S.C. House District 99 representative. She is the first woman to hold the post. A commercial real estate agent, Mace is also the first woman to graduate from The Citadel’s Corps of Cadets. In her time as a legislator, Mace has made local infrastructure one of her main focuses. She involved herself with the shutdown of the Wando Bridge, questioning SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall about the situation in an open letter that was printed in The Daniel Island News. In the social issue category, Mace has stated that she is pro-life and believes in the second amendment as written. She has also spoken out against offshore drilling and has discussed the need for greater transparency in government. Mace is a supporter of Mark Sanford’s proposed 400-plus acre “Central Park” on Daniel Island.

Daniel Island News: What do you most want voters to know about you?

Nancy Mace: Oftentimes we elect officials and then never hear another word from them again. Since winning the special election for this seat, I’ve worked extremely hard to be transparent, accessible and responsive.

I also want folks to know I grew up here, I’m raising my family here and my office is here. I can represent every corner of the district because I am completely invested in our community from Hanahan to Daniel Island to Mt. Pleasant.

Our district also deserves a representative who will be there for them regardless of party lines. I’ve worked hard to represent every single constituent since earning this seat in January, regardless of their political affiliation. All of my legislation has been bipartisan and I’m proud of the work I’ve done thus far.

I’ve enjoyed every minute since winning the special election in January. Representing House District 99 has been a tremendous honor. I look forward to continuing after the November election. I do send out regular updates to constituents via social media and email. Folks can sign up online to receive them at nancymace.org. Lastly, my door is always open. If you ever need anything, please reach me on the cell at 843.580.6223 or nancymace@schouse.gov.

DIN: What do you see as the biggest issue facing the Daniel Island and Cainhoy communities - and how will you address it if elected?

NM: In a word: Infrastructure. Clements Ferry Road widening can’t happen fast enough. We have a few issues with locations of traffic signals along the corridor. These issues are primarily county and city level because of how they’re funded, however, since being elected in January I’ve been very involved in neighborhood conversations and communication with county and city officials trying to resolve the concerns of residents.

Highway 41 is another project that affects folks specifically in the Clements Ferry and Cainhoy areas. Again, this is a county project and not state level project, but one I am fully supportive of and have met with county officials on progress of the project.

I-526 is another issue facing this area. The Wando Bridge fiasco this summer underscored our need to begin planning long term for a bridge replacement. Additionally, the widening of I-526 will not happen on this side of I-26 until 2030. I’ve joined one of our delegation Roads and Bridges committees because I’m dedicated to helping solve our infrastructure issues.

It’s vital to have a representative who understands their job is to listen to the community, prioritize the issues they are facing and tackle them one by one. It’s equally important to have representation that is not afraid to fight the status quo.

DIN: S.C. is consistently ranked among the lowest in the U.S. for education, even coming in dead last in 2017’s ranking. What forms of legislation would you support to increase South Carolina’s national education ranking?

NM: South Carolina is ranked 23rd in the nation in per pupil spending, yet we are now 50th in the nation in educational outcomes. Teachers this year received a measly one percent pay raise. We also have more teachers leaving the profession than coming into it. We make it difficult to recruit qualified teachers.

We hear of charter and magnet schools with waiting lists of over 1,000 students. Parents are frustrated they can’t get their child into one of these schools. Why is it they are in such high demand? Because we are failing our students elsewhere and parents want options. One size does not fit all when it comes to education.

Our state lacks oversight and accountability in how education dollars are spent. Not enough gets into the classroom to the teachers and students who need it most. We have a state education department collecting data on school performance and student outcomes but yet will not share much of this data and information with parents. This is unacceptable. I support moving the superintendent of education into a cabinet position appointed by the governor. I also support school choice legislation because when parents and families have only one choice, they have no choice at all.

DIN: The 2018 temporary closure of the westbound lanes of the James B. Edwards Bridge over the Wando River put the safety of our roadways in the spotlight. Do you believe enough is being done to address the overall health of this bridge and other structures across the state? Why or why not?

NM: During the bridge shut down, I was very responsive to the needs of our community. Every time I heard about a road or bridge issue from a constituent, I addressed it, and worked to fix it immediately. We should expect that level of effort from those we elect.

This fiasco, however, also put much needed sunshine on SCDOT. We now know the James B. Edwards Bridge was not properly maintained, pretty much since its inception. We also know the SCDOT knew about possible corrosion as early as 2010. During this time I also spoke with Federal authorities and SCDOT about the safety of the bridge, the inspections and who knew what and when they knew it. I asked the tough questions because I am not afraid to hold individuals and agencies accountable. And I will not let up until I receive a full and complete response from SCDOT leadership.

As a whole, we are behind in our infrastructure both from a maintenance and construction standpoint. Especially in the Lowcountry, where growth and development got ahead of the curve, we are playing catch up with our infrastructure needs. This isn’t just a state level issue. Every level of government is affected here.

I support legislation that will move the secretary of SCDOT into a cabinet position. I also support removing the State Infrastructure Bank. One agency for our transportation needs, period.

DIN: A number of state legislators have been targeted in recent years in an extensive ethics/corruption probe by State Prosecutor David Pascoe - among them former Rep. Jim Merrill. Do you feel ethics reform and greater transparency are needed, and if so, what new policies would you propose to make that happen?

NM: We need ethics reform across the board at every level of government.

Today the State House has a policy of policing itself. We have State House members who comprise the ethics committee. This same committee then investigates complaints against its own State House members. The greatest policy change we can have at this level is ensure a non-partisan, third-party can evaluate and determine ethics issues and complaints against members of the General Assembly. That’s just common sense.

Secondly, while we must disclose our sources of income, we do not have to disclose the amount of income we receive each year from those sources. I made a commitment to be fully transparent in my income and its sources, and I continue to do so to this day.

But while we are on the issue of ethics reform, I want voters to know my opponent is on the ballot twice under two different political parties. While legal, I consider this unethical and dishonest just to secure a few extra votes. If she’s willing to campaign in this manner, what will she be willing to do once elected? Secondly, my opponent didn’t vote in a single election between 2008 and 2016. She has never even voted in a single municipal election, not even for the Mayor of Charleston. I say this because this is not an easy job. Voters deserve a representative who will be honest and transparent. And if I’m asking for your vote, you can be damn sure I’ve been involved in our community and actually take the time to vote in elections, just like you do.

Editor’s Note: Since Rep. Mace made a detailed, direct statement regarding her opponent, The Daniel Island News offered Ms. Gibson an opportunity to respond. Ms. Gibson had previously stated in this newspaper that she is not “beholden to the Democratic Party or any other political party” and that she “evaluated the platform of every party in SC and filed to run in those that shared her core values.” With regards to the topic of Gibson’s voting record, her response is below:

“I did not vote in the 2008 or 2012 election,” stated Gibson. “My son was 3 weeks old in 2008. In 2012, I did not realize I had to register again after moving five miles down the road. Moving from one county to the other requires a great deal of paperwork and advance planning. During the past ten years, I have been the primary caretaker of a child with special needs. Like most moms of special needs children, I spent that time dedicated to helping him thrive and had to let go of some things that were important to me. I believe my experience highlights how difficult it can be to vote in SC with our restrictive voting laws…For the record, I did vote in the presidential primary in 2016 and the 2016 general election.”

S.C. FIRST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (U.S. HOUSE)

JOE CUNNINGHAM (D)

www.joecunninghamforcongress.com

Attorney Joe Cunningham has gained plenty of momentum during his campaign for U.S. Congress as a candidate for South Carolina’s First Congressional District, even cultivating support from some Republicans. Just like his opponent, Cunningham is trying to stay close to the center of the lane. He supports the second amendment, but believes in smarter gun regulations, asks for stricter term limits for members of congress, limiting himself to three terms, and has stated that he wants to keep the military and Veterans’ Affairs Department strong. With a background in ocean engineering, one of his biggest campaign promises has been to prevent offshore drilling in any way he can. Cunningham has vowed to work with anyone, no matter their party, in congress.

Daniel Island News: What do you believe is the biggest national issue affecting the Lowcountry, and how will you use your congressional platform to address it?

Joe Cunningham: The greatest threat to the Lowcountry right now is the current administration’s recent decision to lift the ban on offshore drilling in the Atlantic. Opening up our coastline to offshore drilling puts thousands of Lowcountry jobs and livelihoods at risk. From our fishing industry to our tourism, the coastline is the heartbeat of the Lowcountry and we cannot afford to have even one drop of oil on our beaches. In Congress I will work to reinstate the ban on offshore drilling off South Carolina’s coast and the rest of the east coast as well.

DIN: What would be your top three priorities in your first year in office if elected?

JC: If elected, my first priority would be to reinstate the ban on offshore drilling. Our coastal economy depends on it and one tiny spill could devastate our environment and wipe out local businesses. Next, I will prioritize legislation that would allocate federal dollars to our crumbling infrastructure here in the Lowcountry. Third, I would vote to overturn the tariffs that are costing thousands of South Carolinians their jobs and support legislation, such as Congressman Mark Sanford’s bill, that would give Congress more oversight authority in approving future tariffs.

DIN: If elected, you will be entering a political atmosphere that is clearly divided. As a newcomer to Washington, how do you plan to accomplish your goals in this environment?

JC: I have no interest in going up to Congress to serve any political party or fight for anyone’s team. I want to go up to Congress to serve the Lowcountry and I am more than willing to work with Republicans and the President to do so. I want to break through this political tribalism that’s all too common in Washington right now and work with Democrats and Republicans to pass common-sense legislation that puts the Lowcountry first and our political parties last.

DIN: Earlier this year, Congressman Mark Sanford proposed a 400-plus acre park for Daniel Island’s Southern tip, bordering the Wando River. Are you in favor of this “Central Park” of Charleston, and if so, how do you believe it should be funded?

JC: Yes, Charleston has developed rapidly in recent years and I believe creating a green space for the community to enjoy our beautiful wildlife and spend time outdoors is a worthwhile investment. Congressman Sanford has said that he plans on establishing a nonprofit to handle funding for the project and I think that is the best strategy in terms of paying for the park.

DIN: What overall message would you like to convey to voters before they head to the polls?

JC: I’m running to bring common sense solutions to Congress and work to combat the rampant tribalism that is creating so much gridlock in Washington. The message of my campaign has always been to put Lowcountry over party and this message is resonating with Democrats, Republicans, and Independents all across the district. That’s why we’ve had local Republican mayors cross party lines to endorse us. This election isn’t about us-versus-them or good-versus-evil, it’s about putting people over politics and I am the only candidate in this race who will do that.

DIN: Your opponent has expressed interest in building another bridge over to Daniel Island as one way to address the Lowcountry’s infrastructure issues. Do you support this idea? Why or why not?

JC: As it relates to infrastructure, all options will be on the table if I’m elected to Congress. If another bridge would help residents of Daniel Island get home safer and more quickly, I’d be happy to fight for that. But there are dozens of potential infrastructure projects for which the next Congressman will need to find federal funding. My opponent will have a tough time getting her colleagues in Washington to vote for funding for the Lowcountry when she calls people in the other party “evil.” We desperately need a representative who has the ability to work across the aisle to get funding for infrastructure projects all across our district.

KATIE ARRINGTON (R)

www.votekatiearrington.com

One of the biggest upsets to come from this summer’s primary election was Arrington’s victory over South Carolina political mainstay Mark Sanford. Since then, she has refocused her campaign to be less about supporting the president and more about issues that affect the Lowcountry. Just like Cunningham, she believes in ending corruption in Washington and imposing a term limit on herself (her self-imposed limit is four terms). Arrington believes in school choice, making the Trump Tax Cuts permanent, and wants to bring more funding for infrastructure to the First Congressional District.

Daniel Island News: What do you believe is the biggest national issue affecting the Lowcountry, and how will you use your congressional platform to address it?

Katie Arrington: Continuing to grow our economy and creating jobs. To do so, I will continue to support the tax cuts and work to make them permanent. I will work to cut burdensome regulations, so our entrepreneurs can innovate, expand, grow their businesses, and create more jobs.

DIN: What would be your top three priorities in your first year in office if elected?

KA: Cut taxes, secure the border, fix our infrastructure. I know that by cutting taxes, we will create more jobs and allow families to keep more of their hard-earned money. I have offered a plan to build the wall without using tax dollars – enacting a $10 toll at the border that would finance the construction. And, I will work tirelessly to secure the resources for local flooding mitigation projects and help pay for common-sense traffic solutions – widening and expanding existing roads and bridges. This isn’t a top-down approach. It’s working with local leaders to identify critical needs, and that’s exactly what I will do.

DIN: If elected, you will be entering a political atmosphere that is clearly divided. As a newcomer to Washington, how do you plan to accomplish your goals in this environment?

KA: I have a proven track record in the State House of working across the aisle to get the job done, and I will do so in Congress. But more importantly, I will have a seat at the table. I already have the ear of House Leadership, the President, and the Administration. Our District has not had a seat at the table for a long time; and, unfortunately, this means we have not received all that we need to improve our failing infrastructure and fix our flooding. I am the only candidate who will have the ear of the President and House Leadership and the only one who will be able to get results for our community from Day One.

DIN: Earlier this year, Congressman Mark Sanford proposed a 400-plus acre park for Daniel Island’s Southern tip, bordering the Wando River. Are you in favor of this “Central Park” of Charleston, and if so, how do you believe it should be funded?

KA: No. I am opposed to creating a regional park on Daniel Island because Daniel Island’s neighborhoods are already congested by traffic, and I am not confident that the proposed water taxi route would be adequate to meet the demand of park visitors from the region. The park is a good idea in concept, but not if it would disrupt the Daniel Island community. Any further development on the southern tip of Daniel Island should require a direct vote by the community.

DIN: What overall message would you like to convey to voters before they head to the polls?

KA: The stakes in this election are high, and we can’t get it wrong. With Joe Cunningham, you get the extremist and out-of-touch DC Democrats in charge. You get higher taxes, fewer jobs, open borders and attacks on law enforcement. And, you get Nancy Pelosi as Speaker. As your Congressman, I will support President Trump’s bold, conservative agenda of lower taxes, more jobs, border security, a stronger America, a rebuilt infrastructure, and an end to business-as-usual in Washington. That’s what I stand for, and I’ll work to get it passed. I’m running to shake up Washington, to end the reign of career politicians. In Congress, I’ll lead by example. I’ll forego the Congressional pension and health care benefits, donate two-thirds of my salary to charity, and I’ll term limit myself. If we want to change Washington, we need to change who we send to Washington. This election is about the Lowcountry. It’s about you. And I’ll always stand with you.

DIN: Rep. Arrington, a Post and Courier article about your recent debate with your opponent indicated that you expressed interest in building another bridge over to Daniel Island as one way to address the Lowcountry’s infrastructure issues. Can you tell us more about this idea and why you have proposed it?

KA: Both the Don Holt Bridge and the James Edwards (Wando) bridge are traffic bottlenecks during peak commuting times. This affects not only Daniel Island, but also commuters from Mount Pleasant and North Charleston and beyond. I support either adding lanes to the Don Holt and Edwards bridges or the construction of an additional bridge to alleviate traffic and reduce commuting times for the entire region. This isn’t a question of need, it is a question of how fast we can make it happen. It will take a true group effort – federal delegation, the governor and state leadership, and local leaders to make it happen. I am committed to doing my part.