Candidly Cantey

If someone were to pitch a John Cantey biopic to Hollywood, the producers, directors and other powers-to-be might scoff and say, “No way can this be true.”

Cantey seemed to be living the ultimate dream. He was a star quarterback at Bishop England in the early 1990s. After one year at Ruffin High School in 1997, he returned home and eventually landed the BE football head coaching job and a teaching position.

He drew up Xs and Os in a stadium named after his father, Jack Cantey, the winningest coach in school history and a member of the state’s coaching hall of fame. Cantey lived up to his father’s legacy, leading the Bishops to their first state championship in 2011 and followed that up with another state crown the following season.

Along the way, Cantey met his delightful wife, Haley, in 2009 on EHarmony. Haley and her son, Fletcher, moved to Charleston and two years later Cantey and Haley married. He immersed himself into being a family man.

The couple have three children together, including John Robert, who is now 10, 8 year old Lilly Kate and 7 year old Thomas Hayes. Fletcher is 17 and attends the Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia..

“John’s a great person and an even better father,” Haley said. “Wherever we go, whether it’s to the store, the movies or to play putt putt, our friends will see us and say, ‘There’s John and his little ducklings.’”

But in 2017, the family’s dream life started to turn into a nightmare. Cantey, who had boyish good looks and resembled former NFL coach Jon Gruden, went from blonde and tan to gaunt and gray. He looked like he had aged 10-15 years. He had to take a leave of absence at Bishop England in 2018, missing about six games.

The culprit turned out to be ulcerative colitis.

Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation and ulcers in the digestive tract. It affects the innermost lining of the large intestine and rectum. Symptoms usually develop over time, rather than suddenly.

The primary symptoms include abdominal pain and diarrhea mixed with blood. Weight loss, fever and anemia may also occur.

Ulcerative colitis can be debilitating and can sometimes lead to life-threatening complications.

In Cantey’s case, the weight loss was noticeable. He lost so much weight that even his fingers looked thin. He lost his wedding ring when it slipped off his finger during a rainstorm.

At night, Cantey was a prisoner of his bathroom.

“I would be up all night, going to the bathroom 15 times a night,” Cantey said. “My body couldn’t process the nutrients, so it would be diarrhea mixed with blood. I would take the kids to school and come home and try to get some sleep. It was rough.”

Remember Cantey and his little ducklings at the store? That all changed too. John Robert would enter a store, run up and down the aisles until he found a bathroom for his dad if needed.

“Just about everything became a challenge,” said Cantey, who at one time weighed 160 pounds during the flareup. Today, he’s about 40 pounds heavier.

Cantey showed signs of improvement and the illness waned after two years. But the couple made a promise that John would undergo surgery if his ulcerative colitis returned with a vengeance.

It did in 2021 and Cantey opted for surgery. Haley left her job as a teacher to focus full-time on the family and Cantey’s recovery. She posted her decision on Facebook and many friends offered support – and prayers.

“Prayers are important to John and our family,” Haley said. “The support and love was something else. We will never forget it.”

Prior to the surgery, Cantey prayed for divine intervention and no surgery. Haley was a little more practical. She knew Cantey needed surgery and a surgeon with God-given talent.

“We were at peace when it came time for surgery,” Cantey said.

The surgery went well and Cantey has recovered nicely. He had his colon removed and has a colostomy bag near his hip. There are two more surgeries that would remove the need for a colostomy bag.

“We’ve put that on hold,” Cantey said. “I’m doing well and I don’t want to mess things up. The surgeries don’t have to be done right now. They can be done down the road, maybe in five years.”

The illness and surgery did manage to increase the household by one. Prior to surgery, Cantey pitched the idea of getting a dog, perhaps a rescue dog from the pound.

“And then he wakes up from surgery with tears running down his cheeks,” Haley recalled. “The first thing he said was ‘we need to get a dog. Our family needs a dog.’”

Cantey wanted a rescue dog. He settled on a Goldendoodle.

Today, Cantey’s health is good as he prepares for the 2022 football season that begins with the first practice on Friday.

Cantey was in his Mount Pleasant living room with Haley and their children as he recollected the trials and tribulations of his long health journey. He is healthy, happy and smiling as his children jockey for a position to sit on his lap while he talks of finally feeling good for the first time in seven or eight years.

“The kids love John,” Haley said. “He’s their favorite and I’m good with that.”