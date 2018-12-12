'Candles and Candles' event shines light on solidarity, anti-hate

As a cold, heavy rain fell on Daniel Island last Saturday night, a group of about 50 area residents of all ages and faiths gathered inside the concourse at Volvo Car Stadium to illuminate a powerful message for those who sow hate in the world – love always wins.

The annual Daniel Island Chanukah Celebration took on added meaning on Dec. 8, when, after the traditional lighting of the Menorah, pastors, local officials and community members joined in solidarity to speak out against hate crimes, such as the shooting deaths at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh this past October and Charleston’s Mother Emanuel Church in 2015.

“We stand committed and we stand together, knowing that this is just one step in our journey to work together, to bring hearts and minds and souls together to end hatred and make our community a safer place, so that their lives were not lost in vain,” noted Rabbi Greg Kanter of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim, who led the gathering.

Other speakers at the event included Pastor Chris Hamil of Sewee Bay Church, Rev. Jonathan Bennett of Church of the Holy Cross, Pastor Paul Sorenson of Daniel Island Fellowship, and City of Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds.

Pastor Hamil, who also serves as field operations manager for the Daniel Island Property Owners Association, began his remarks by reading a letter to the crowd from Jane Baker, vice president of community services for the POA.

“This year at the Daniel Island Chanukah Celebration we come together once again with one voice in honor of the survivors and in memory of those souls lost during the recent Pittsburgh synagogue shooting to reject hate and all of its ugly forms,” said Hamil, as he relayed Baker’s words. “Standing, speaking, and praying together to show our solidarity in this effort as well as reignite the light, the light that Hanukah promises each year, the light that will help heal us all, the light that will show us a path forward - together.”

“Imagine if we put aside our differences in worship of an awesome God, and unite together through prayer, common ground and action to serve and love one another just a little bit better in every season,” added Hamil.

“We read in our scriptures that we’re all created in the image of God,” stated Pastor Sorensen. “And thus we’re all designated for dignity. It doesn’t matter our age, our gender, our background, our class, or even our faith…It’s an honor on behalf of my wife...my three kids and my church to stand with you and reject anything and anyone that would say no to the dignity of all humanity or to the flourishing of our city of Charleston.”

During his turn at the podium, Rev. Bennett encouraged all gathered to be peacemakers.

“It is love for God and love for our neighbors that matters most in this world,” he said. “Not the assertion of power over others. This is what we were created for, love. And it’s when we depart from these two crucial things, and as we saw in Pittsburgh not too long ago, things go horribly wrong, both individually and for us as a society. Might we be a people who love others well and when we don’t, we seek their forgiveness, and when others wrong us, that we might be willing to forgive.”

“We stand with you against hate, we stand with you against bullies of any kind,” added Chief Reynolds. “I will tell you that I have no tolerance for hate, against anybody, against any communities, against our children and our schools…and (on) social media, anywhere that we go. And it’s important to say that out loud, and it’s important to say that with conviction and total clarity…I think it’s important to have a little bit of righteous anger about what happened in Pittsburgh and to talk about it. And to make sure people understand that our light shines brightly. And light always outshines darkness, always.”

After the remarks, all stood together and illuminated electronic candles as the names of the victims at Tree of Life Synagogue and Mother Emanuel were read aloud.

The event’s organizer, Daniel Island resident Fred Danziger, was touched by the outpouring of support shown at the gathering.

“I am overwhelmed that it went so well,” said Danziger. “It made a tear in my eye, the solidarity - that people stood together from different denominations, how from the bottom of our hearts we all are one people…To stand together like this is just so gratifying. I’m grateful to be part of this community.”