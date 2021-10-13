CANINE CRUSADERS

They are eyes for the blind and ears for the deaf. They can find an injured skier buried under an avalanche of snow. They can sniff out dangerous explosives and narcotics hidden out of sight. They can locate a kidnapped child through the scent of her clothes. They are among the first responders at a collapsed building, putting themselves in harm’s way in search of survivors. And so much more.

To local professional photographer Lynn Cobb they are “Good Dogs of Service” – and she has traveled the country to capture their heroic stories. The Cainhoy peninsula resident has worked diligently to chronicle the special relationships between working/service dogs and their handlers, as well as the organizations that train and support them. What started as a personal photo project has evolved into Cobb’s very first book – “Good Dogs of Service: True Stories of Honor, Courage and Devotion” — due to be published in the spring of 2022.

“Over the past 10 years I’ve had the opportunity to combine my love of dogs with some nonprofit work, photographing service dogs,” said Cobb, who began her career more than two decades ago. “And in doing that, I learned that these dogs aren’t just household dogs, they are highly trained ‘professional dogs.’ I learned how important they are to society and that not many people know much about them.”

She also witnessed the gift those dogs can be to those that need them in their daily lives.

“They depend on these dogs,” said Cobb. “I saw through someone who is blind, or someone who has PTSD, how these dogs give people their independence again. They can get you out into society because they do a great job of making you feel safe.”

Cobb credits Carly Becknell and her dog, Brinkley, for being the “spark” that launched her Good Dogs of Service project. Several years ago, she spotted a photo of Becknell on social media. Becknell was participating in a pageant and was photographed standing on a stage in a glamorous gown with a Labrador Retriever at her side.

Intrigued, Cobb reached out to Becknell and learned that Brinkley was specially trained by Guiding Eyes for the Blind to assist Becknell, who has both vision and hearing impairments. Ultimately, Cobb traveled to Becknell’s hometown of Fort Mill, South Carolina, to photograph her and Brinkley, who are both featured in her book.

“I saw such a strong bond between Carly and Brinkley, but it was when I spoke to her about her journey of getting a guide dog that I truly understood why they worked so well together,” wrote Cobb, in the forward of her book.

Arnold O’Neal got his service dog, Brody, from Southeastern Guide Dogs. Cobb also captured their story for her book.

“I think it’s super important to get the word out about these dogs and just how special they are,” said O’Neal, who has a condition that impacts his vision. “... People with guide dogs, we’re trusting our life to these dogs ... (Cobb’s book) just brings more legitimacy to real working dogs and brings value to what they do. I think it’s great. I am honored to be a part of it.”

“Good Dogs of Service” also spotlights working canines that fill crucial roles for law enforcement and search and rescue organizations, performing lifesaving work while on duty. Among those featured in the book are Calamity, an avalanche search and rescue dog in Utah; Rogue, a bloodhound in Tennessee with expert tracking skills; and Taz and Scout, who specialize in narcotics and explosive detection for the Charleston County Aviation Authority. Their “superpowers” make all the difference, said Cobb.

“These dogs can do what humans cannot ... Whenever you have a natural disaster, it could be mudslides in California, or fires. It could be earthquakes in Nepal, worldwide disasters, or events like 9/11, where you have rubble from buildings — you always see search dogs. On the surface, you could think ‘oh those are just dogs.’ But these dogs have extensive training.”

Lt. Jay Christmas of the Charleston County Aviation Authority praised Cobb for her efforts. “﻿I have been training and working police K-9s for over a decade,” said Lt. Christmas. “I am excited to see a book that showcases so many different service dog disciplines and breeds. Lynn has done an astonishing job. I am thankful for her efforts on this project which brings great insight into the work of these dogs.”

Each story in the book features Cobb’s compelling photographs, short essays written by each individual handler or companion about his or her dog, fetching facts about service and working canines, and full descriptions of all the nonprofit organizations that train and place them. Cobb hopes the book elevates those organizations and the important work they do. In fact, she is donating a portion of her proceeds to each of them.

“The more I learned about these dogs, the more I wanted to learn,” she added. “They are so important to our society and my mission is to raise awareness for them in this world. Maybe that’s my purpose on this earth. I’ve always had a heart for dogs. But now I see through all these different organizations how truly special they are.”

Cobb’s book is completely self-funded. To help offset publishing costs, she has launched a Kickstarter campaign that will run from Oct. 13 to Nov. 21. To learn more about “Good Dogs of Service,” or to pre-order her book, visit gooddogsofservice.com.

Cobb admits seeing her dream finally come to fruition is a bit emotional.

“I might cry thinking about it,” she said. “It’s absolutely everything I thought it would be. But there are so many more dogs I want to photograph.”

Cobb already has plans for a second book. She hopes her work will give this special group of canines the attention they deserve and inspire people to advocate for them.

“They are the hometown heroes of our communities,” she said.