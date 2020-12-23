Capital Waste takes over trash contract for city of Charleston

Beginning Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, the City of Charleston’s new garbage and trash contractor, Capital Waste Services, will begin work on Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula.

In order to provide the best possible service to these residents, the area has been split into two service days:

• Residents living south of I-526 will be serviced on Mondays (red on map), beginning Jan. 4.

• Residents living north of I-526 will be serviced on Tuesdays (blue on map), beginning Jan. 5.

Collection on the applicable service day will include yard waste, bulk items and garbage.

Recycling may be added to the garbage cart, as it will be sorted out at the Re-Power South facility. Single Stream recycling will continue as before with owners placing their recycling items in the City of Charleston green trash cans.

Please note that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the city is currently not collecting items located outside of the city-issued carts, including boxes and additional garbage bags.

Postcards containing additional information and reminders regarding the transition from Republic to Capital Waste were mailed to the residents who were previously serviced by Republic Services.

This will not affect those who live in a condo, townhome or apartment and have previously been serviced by another vendor.

Should residents experience any issues with this new service, they should call the Citizens Service Desk at 843-724-7311 and the staff will work to have it resolved quickly.