CAPS OFF: Learn about the 2023 top academic graduates from area high schools

Philip Simmons High School recognizes the top academic students of 2023

One hundred sixty-one students were in the 2023 Philip Simmons High School graduating class, earning a total of 12 state academic honors, 14 Palmetto Fellows, 50 Life Scholarships, 60 Hope Scholarships and one Presidential Scholar. Three students earned military academy appointments.

Members of the class of 2023 earned a total of $7,323,312 in academic scholarships and approximately $100,000 in athletic scholarships.

Meet the top five academic students.

Isabella Marie Corbit

Valedictorian

Isabella Marie Corbit, the 2023 Philip Simmons High School valedictorian, is a scholar, athlete, artist and budding chemical engineer.

When asked to share a message to fellow classmates, Corbit chose to quote Albert Einstein: “A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new.”

Corbit’s wide-range of extracurricular activities at PSHS shows she followed Einstein’s advice on trying new things. Her decision to enroll in chemical engineering at Clemson University Honors College reflects his influence as a physicist.

Corbit’s honors and awards include: S.C. Honors, College, Career, & Specialization Seals of Distinction; S.C. Academic Honors; U.S. Presidential Scholarship Nominee; Gold Key Scholastic Award & American Visions Award; Junior Marshal; AP Scholar with Distinction Award; and S.C. All-Star Volleyball MVP.

Her leadership roles included co-editor of the literary magazine The Anvil, National Honors Society treasurer, Senior Class Council vice president and National Art Honors Society vice president.

In addition to being a member of the volleyball team, Corbit was also active in Beta Club, National Honor Society, NAHS, Spanish National Honors Society, student government, and the literary magazine.

Corbit was awarded $162,700 in total scholarships, including Furman University Bell Tower Scholarship, Palmetto Fellows Early Award, Clemson Palmetto Pact Scholarship, J F Stribling ’40 Scholarship and the New Jersey Foundation Mello-Hill Charitable Fund Scholarship.

She is the daughter of Chris and Joanna Corbit.

Ellison O’Neal Groves

Salutatorian

Ellison O’Neal Groves is the 2023 Philip Simmons High School salutatorian. She is heading to Clemson University Honors College to study political science.

When asked to share a message with her classmates, she advised “Don’t give up on your long-term goals just because the short-term is hard, because that’s where the real work happens.”

Groves was awarded $329,200 in total scholarships, including Benjamin Wofford Scholarship, Furman University Bell Tower Scholarship, Fordham University Loyola Scholarship, Clemson Palmetto Pact Scholarship, Clemson University Major Rudolf Anderson Scholarship and the Palmetto Fellows Early Award.

In addition to being president of the National Honor Society, Groves was co-editor of The Anvil Student Literary Magazine, secretary of the senior class and secretary of National Art Honor Society. She was also active in Musical Theatre Center Senior Company, Beta Club, and Spanish Honor Society.

Groves’ awards include: S. C. Honors, College, Career, & Specialization Seals of Distinction; S.C. Academic Honors; ALA Palmetto Girls State 2022 Delegate; College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award; AP Scholar Award; Junior Marshal; NYU

Collegiate Seminar Program Attendee; and Clemson C-CATS Program Attendee.

She is the daughter of Brian and Charla Groves.

Kylee Morgan Kellermann

Ranked Third in Class

Kylee Kellermann, the daughter of Casey and Alison Kellermann, was ranked third in her class. She was recognized with the following honors: S.C. Academic Honors; S.C. Honors, College, Career, & Specialization Seals of Distinction; 4x All-Region – basketball; All State – basketball; All State – soccer.

Kellermann served as the captain of the girls’ basketball team for six years and was a member of the National Honors Society and Beta Club.

She played basketball, soccer and tennis and will play basketball at Clemson while enrolled in the Honors College where she plans to study business.

Kellermann earned numerous awards and accolades and a total of $343,200 in scholarships.

Ashna Bharti Patel

Ranked Fourth in Class

Ashna Bharti Patel, ranked fourth in her class, will head to Clemson University where she plans to major in anthropology and minor in both history and business.

The daughter of Ashish and Vasavi Patel, she was the president of the National Arts Honors Society, secretary of National Honor Society, class historian and arts coordinator of The Anvil literary magazine. She also participated in competitive dance.

Patel was awarded $54,200 in total scholarship money as well as earned numerous academic awards.

Isabella Rose Chambers

Ranked Fifth in Class

Isabella Rose Chambers, ranked fifth in her class, plans to pursue a career as a music teacher and theater director. She will attend Liberty University and major in choral music education.

The daughter of James and Melanie Chambers, Chambers was a member of the cross country and basketball teams and was active in student government, choir and theater.

Her leadership activities included: secretary of Junior Board, editor of The Anvil literary magazine, president of French National Honors Society, Theater Club Events Coordinator, and senior class president.

Chambers earned $65,200 in scholarships and was recognized with numerous academic awards.

