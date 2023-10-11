Captivating production of "And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank" hits the stage at Bishop England this weekend!

Prepare to be moved as the acclaimed play "And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank" takes center stage at Bishop England High School’s Performance Art Center on November 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., and November 12 at 3 p.m. This compelling production, inspired by the powerful story of Anne Frank, will transport audiences back in time with its emotional narrative and exceptional performances.

Event Details:

Dates: November 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., November 12 at 3 p.m.

November 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., November 12 at 3 p.m. Venue: Bishop Thompson Performance Art Center, Bishop England High School 363 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC 29492

Bishop Thompson Performance Art Center, Bishop England High School 363 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC 29492 Ticket Prices: $7 for adults, $5 for students

$7 for adults, $5 for students Rating: PG-13

"And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank" is a poignant exploration of resilience and hope in the face of adversity. Audiences can expect a thought-provoking experience, as the play delves into the lives of Eva Geiringer Schloss and Helmuth Silberburg who hid from the Nazis during World War II. The production combines live theatre with multimedia elements, providing a unique and immersive perspective on this dark chapter in history.

Director Ashlan Fabiano commented, "This play is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the importance of remembrance. We invite the community to join us for these performances, as we honor the legacy of Anne Frank, Eva Geiringer, and Helmuth Silberburg and all those who endured unimaginable challenges during that time."

Tickets for "And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank" are available for purchase at the door and online at behs.com/arts/theatre-program/. Don't miss this opportunity to witness a powerful story brought to life by talented actors and creative storytelling techniques.

When asked what this show means to Gabi Litzinger, a senior at Bishop England who plays Eva Geiringer Schloss, she said, “And Then They Came for Me is about bringing awareness to antisemitism and how we should work to make it a thing of the past and not the future. It is important that we make known the events of the Holocaust and do the stories Eva Geiringer-Schloss, Ed Silberberg, Anne Frank, and all of the others justice in our portrayals of them. It is unfortunate how relevant the events of this play are in the world today, and I hope that we are able to bring awareness to that as well. It is a gorgeous and heartbreaking telling of true events, and I am ready to share this story with the community.”

Caroline Johnson, a senior at Bishop England who plays Anne Frank, commented on the most memorable part of the show for her. “The first read-through of the script with the cast and crew was not the first time some of us had read the script. It was, however, the first time any of us got to hear the voices of Eva Geiringer-Schloss and Ed Silberberg. Actually hearing their stories straight from their mouths in their own words is moving in an irreplaceable way. It really set in just how impactful this is, even more so than it had seemed previously. We are never as far removed from the atrocities born of hate as we may think, and that is a haunting truth to reckon with.”

For more information, please contact: Ashlan Fabiano, Director and Theatre Teacher at Bishop England High School, afabiano@behs.com

About Bishop England Drama Club:

The Bishop England Drama Club is a group of highly talented students dedicated to bringing exceptional performing arts experiences to the community. With a commitment to artistic excellence and engaging storytelling, the group continues to inspire and entertain audiences of all ages.