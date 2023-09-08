Car thieves continue to strike DI, Cainhoy

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, July 16-31.

Shoplifting

On July 19, an officer responded to a business on Clements Crest Lane regarding a shoplifting complaint. The store manager stated that on June 16, a woman entered the store and removed products from the store packaging, then concealed them in a bag she was carrying. The same activity occurred again on July 16, and store employees recognized the suspect. An inventory audit revealed that $1,581 worth of merchandise was stolen. Security footage was reviewed, and the individual has been identified. An arrest is pending.

Bicycle Theft

A victim who resides at Longkeep Lane reported a bicycle theft on July 20. The bicycle, a black and gold G-Force folding E-bike, had been locked to a rack and was illegally removed. The item was valued at $750.

Motor Vehicle Thefts

On July 23, Team 5 responded to a residence on Talison Avenue in reference to a stolen vehicle. The complainant stated that an unknown individual stole her 2013 Hyundai Tucson from the parking garage during the overnight hours. The vehicle had been locked and there was not a spare key kept inside. On July 27, the vehicle was recovered from the Wando area.

The next day, police reported to a residence on Bennington Drive, where a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz was stolen during the overnight hours. Security footage revealed that two males were rummaging through a nearby pickup truck, then entered and stole her car at 3:40 a.m. The vehicle was also recovered in Wando on July 27.

On July 31, a 2003 Toyota 4-Runner was reported missing from Bucksley Lane. The complainant advised that the vehicle had been locked and that she was in possession of the only key. On Aug. 1, the vehicle was recovered by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office when it was identified on the Ravenel Bridge and later recovered downtown.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle

On July 25, a resident of Daniel Island Drive reported that his pistol was removed from the center console of his unlocked Chevrolet Tahoe during the overnight hours. There were seven rounds of ammunition in the magazine that were removed from the property.

Weapons Law Violation

While patrolling on Clements Ferry Road, an officer observed a vehicle traveling with no license plate on July 31. A traffic stop was initiated. The driver claimed that he had just purchased the vehicle from a family member and had not registered it yet. The officer found that his driver’s license had been suspended and he had three prior convictions of driving with a suspended license. Additionally, the driver had an active warrant with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court. During a search of the vehicle, a pipe apparatus was found and a pistol with one round of ammunition in the chamber that was illegally stored between the driver’s seat and center console. The individual was arrested and transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Vandalism

On July 31, Team 5 spoke with a property manager for a complex on Sawyer Circle regarding multiple occurrences of vandalism. Blue spray paint was used to paint “S E Hi Night,” “Night Kid,” “We’re Watching,” and “Hi Night” on multiple buildings in the community. The vandalism occurred at some point over the weekend, but no surveillance cameras were in use to capture the activity.