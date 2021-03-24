Care facilities must now allow indoor visitation

Togetherness is important. That is something Daniel Island resident Alicia Ward has come to appreciate even more during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ever since her single, 68-year-old father moved in to the Daniel Pointe Retirement Community last August, she has felt a huge sense of relief knowing he would no longer be isolated. But due to COVID safety precautions, they have only been able to visit her father in his suite – not in common shared spaces or for group social gatherings. Each family member must get a temperature check at the door and wear a mask inside. Soon, however, Ward and her family will have even greater opportunities to spend time with him at the facility.

“Currently, residents can have guests and family come in, but only to go to their apartments,” noted Gloria Burkmier, a member of the management team at Daniel Pointe, an independent senior living facility. “We are giving tours, by appointment only, and we have entertainment, and some guest speakers in the community, with safety protocols in place. Now that 99% of our residents are fully vaccinated, we hope to be able to lift our restrictions soon. My best guess would be maybe middle of April.”

Ward is looking forward to being able to take part in movie nights, holiday parties, church services and other special events with her dad at the complex.

“I’m hopeful,” said Ward. “I’m really anxious to get over there!”

After months of visitation restrictions at nursing homes and assisted living facilities statewide, and widespread vaccinations of residents and staff, SCDHEC announced last Friday that those facilities are now required to allow indoor visitation at all times for all residents. Under certain conditions that visitation can be limited, such as if the county’s positivity rate climbs above 10% and less than 70% of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated, or there are confirmed cases of COVID 19 infection at the complex. The new guidelines also allow fully vaccinated residents the option to have close contact (including touch) with their visitor if they both wear well-fitting masks, perform hand hygiene before and after, and the visitor is physically distanced from other residents and staff in the facility. Additionally, all core principles of COVID infection prevention must remain in place.

Wellmore of Daniel Island and The Retreat at Wellmore both fall under the state’s new guidelines. According to Wellmore Executive Director Colby Bryant, the facility has been allowing indoor visitation in common areas for many months, with masks and social distancing, but not in individual resident rooms (unless it is a compassionate care or end of life visit).

“I feel like we’ve been in the forefront and have been keeping our residents as protected as possible,” said Bryant, who added that there have been no positive COVID cases at the facility since the second week of January.

Under the recent SCDHEC directive, Wellmore will now be permitting visitation in residents’ rooms.

“We really feel like it’s in our residents’ best interest for their health, mental and emotional well-being, to allow some type of in-person visit,” added Bryant.

Each resident can currently have up to two visitors per day and they do not need to be scheduled in advance, he said.

The Daniel Island News also reached out to Summit Place of Daniel Island to learn more about their current visitation policies, but did not receive a response. According to the SCDHEC website, Summit Place is allowing indoor visits at this time with no reported COVID cases within the last 14 days.

For additional information, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/nursing-homes-extended-care-facilities-impacted-covid-19.