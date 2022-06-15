Carolina Day set to blast off at Fort Moultrie

June 28 is the 246th anniversary of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island. Commemorate the first decisive victory over the British in the fight for independence at the place the battle took place. Relive the pivotal 1776 battle at Fort Moultrie, Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., with living history soldiers in period uniforms, musket and cannon drills, and firing demonstrations.

Visitors of all ages have the chance to experience the American Revolution through the life of a soldier at Fort Moultrie. The park entrance fee has been waived Saturday, June 25. Cannon demonstrations will be on Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and on Sunday at 10 a.m. Musket demonstrations will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and on Sunday at noon. Patriots and Loyalists will be represented with the 2nd South Carolina Regiment and 33rd Regiment of Foot.

Fort Moultrie is located at 1214 Middle St. on Sullivan’s Island. The park represents the history of static seacoast defense in the United States, from the American Revolution to the end of World War II. The fort is open daily, and an entrance fee is normally charged. For more information call 843-883-3123 or visit nps.gov/fosu.