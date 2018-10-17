Carve out some fun at the Daniel Island Pumpkin Walk!

It’s as much a fall tradition on Daniel Island as “gourd-eous” orange accents on front porches and happy ghost inflatables. Since 2003, the Daniel Island Pumpkin Walk has served up a ghoulish good time on the weekend before Halloween. And this year will be no exception.

Hundreds of carved, lit pumpkins donated by residents and other community members will line the trails at Smythe Park on Saturday, Oct. 27 for all to enjoy, alongside luminaries provided by Daniel Island Dentistry. The popular event continues to draw crowds of all ages year after year.

“I think the community enjoys it because it’s easy to be involved,” said Becky Howard, coordinator of the Pumpkin Walk. “They simply drop off a carved pumpkin. Families love to carve together and then search to find their pumpkin on the path. I personally love the twinkling lights along the path at Smythe. It’s magical – and such a festive way to kick off the holiday season!”

The spooktacular evening’s offerings also include entertainment, face painting, henna art, and a variety of food for purchase.

“We will have more food and more vendors this year!” added Howard, who is also looking for a few good “surprise” vendors to add to the mix.

Those planning to attend are asked to bring lawn chairs and beverages to picnic in the park during the event. The Daniel Island Property Owners Associate will supply firepits and s’mores.

“Bringing lawn chairs and enjoying a fall cocktail with neighbors is really my favorite part of the night,” Howard continued. “It reminds me of how small this island really is.”

To enhance the entertainment options, and skip the previously used sound system, Howard is hoping to find two to four local musicians, including kids, who would be interested in playing along the path that night (contact Howard at beck.m.howard@gmail.com if you’d like to participate).

Howard is also confident the community will deliver by carving a record-number of pumpkins for the 2018 event. How many would she like to see?

“This is the magical question every year,” she said. “I want to get as close to 200 as possible. We are never that far off but have yet to break that mark!”

Howard also commended the volunteer effort that makes the Pumpkin Walk possible.

“I want to thank the volunteers. I don’t think people realize how many of them there are. We have over 20 every year and everyone has a load to carry! We are definitely a well-oiled machine…and our returning volunteers know the drill and execute well, but I would be lost without them!”

There is no charge to attend the Pumpkin Walk. Anyone with questions can contact Howard at beck.m.howard@gmail.com.